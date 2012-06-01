Morel Mushroom Recipes

this link opens in a new tab

Toss linguini with a rich sauce of morels, ramps (or leeks), peas, ham and cream for a dish that tastes of springtime. Top with shaved Parmesan cheese, if you like.

Can't find morels? Substitute the same amount of stemmed shiitake, cremini and/or button mushrooms. Or check online for dried morels.

