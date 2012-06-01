Morel Mushroom Recipes
Our recipes highlight the earthy, nutty flavor of these popular wild mushrooms. Try a spring pasta with morels, morel cream sauce, morel and asparagus pizza—or just savor morels sauteed in butter.
Spring Pasta with Morels, Ramps and Peas
Toss linguini with a rich sauce of morels, ramps (or leeks), peas, ham and cream for a dish that tastes of springtime. Top with shaved Parmesan cheese, if you like.
Can't find morels? Substitute the same amount of stemmed shiitake, cremini and/or button mushrooms. Or check online for dried morels.
Related: 20 Recipes for Mushroom Lovers
Sauteed Morel Mushrooms
Morel mushrooms tossed with a little flour and sauteed in butter is the purists' way to enjoy these seasonal delicacies.
Mushroom, Asparagus and Tofu Quiches
Tofu and soy cheese boost the protein of this golden vegetable and egg dish. Use fresh assorted mushrooms, including morels.
Turkey with Creamy Morel Sauce
If you can't find fresh morels, rehydrate dried ones by covering with warm water for 30 to 45 minutes.
Morel and Asparagus Crispy Pizza
Morels, Gruyere cheese, asparagus and fresh thyme top a homemade pizza crust.
Morel Cream Sauce
Tuck this creamy filling inside an omelet, or serve over grilled steak or chicken.
Heavenly Morel Tarts
This morel-mushroom appetizer recipe, from Sykora Bakery in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, tastes best served fresh from the oven.
Mixed Mushroom Pizza
Fans of fresh mushrooms will love this garlic- and rosemary-infused pizza. Fontina Valle d'Aosta cheese, found in specialty cheese shops, melts beautifully into the crust, contributing a sweet and mild earthy taste.
Unbelievable Les Bourgeois Beef
You can almost ignore your knife when eating this tender beef draped with rich cream and wine sauce flavored with dried morel or chanterelle mushrooms. The recipe comes from Les Bourgeois Vineyards in Rocheport, Missouri.
Smoky Brisket Sandwiches
Brisket is a tough cut of meat that's transformed into heavenly tenderness with slow, low cooking. Serve on crusty ciabatta rolls. The morels are optional, but if you like mushrooms, try them here.
Morel Mushroom Cream Sauce with Pasta
The forest floors around Michigan's Grand Traverse Bay yield delicately flavored morel mushrooms for crepes, omelets and sauces. This morel sauce recipe was one of the most popular items at the former Hattie's restaurant in Suttons Bay, Michigan.
More morel mushroom recipes: