Mashed Potatoes 9 Ways

By The editors of MidwestLiving.com
Updated August 10, 2020

Love mashed potatoes? Here are recipes for classic mashed potatoes as well as mashed potatoes with add-ins like broccoli and cheese, horseradish, bacon and blue cheese, and Asiago cheese and sun-dried tomato pesto.

Start Slideshow

1 of 10

Creamy Horseradish Mashed Potatoes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Sour cream, prepared horseradish and a splash of lemon juice spice up traditional mashed potatoes. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Broccoli-Cheddar Mashed Potatoes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A classic veggie mix meets potatoes in this recipe, which calls for adding fresh or frozen broccoli florets and cheddar cheese to creamy mashed potatoes.

3 of 10

Hidden Roots Mashed Potatoes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This rich mash is more than just a vehicle for gravy. It's a subtly sweet blend of parsnip, celery root and two kinds of potato, plus plenty of butter, sour cream and nutmeg.

Advertisement

4 of 10

Bacon-Blue Cheese Mashed Potatoes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Tangy blue cheese and salty bacon make traditional mashed potatoes even more indulgent.

5 of 10

Perfect Mashed Potatoes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The classic mashed potato recipe! Cooking tips: If you leave the skin on the potatoes, mash them with a potato masher rather than an electric mixer (because the skin will get caught in the beaters). If you want to use a potato ricer, wait to add the butter until after you've passed the potatoes through the ricer.

6 of 10

Spicy Double-Smoked Mashed Potatoes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The secret to these potatoes is boiling whole peeled garlic cloves along with the potatoes. Shredded smoked Gouda cheese and finely chopped chipotle pepper in adobe sauce add to the spicy flavor.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 10

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Quivey's Grove in Madison, Wisconsin, whips up this version of mashed potatoes that matches plenty of dairy richness with garlic, Parmesan, black pepper and green onion.

8 of 10

Asiago Cheese and Sun-Dried Tomato Mashed Potatoes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Shredded Asiago cheese and sun-dried tomato pesto (or basil pesto) give a flavor and color boost to mashed potatoes.

9 of 10

Herb Butter Mashed Potatoes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Create herb butter by adding snipped fresh Italian (flat-leaf) parsley, oregano and thyme to softened butter.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 10

Chipotle Smashed Potatoes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This is the ultimate feel-good dish: two kinds of mashed potatoes with bacon. Cream cheese adds richness; chipotle chile brings a subtle smoky flavor.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By The editors of MidwestLiving.com