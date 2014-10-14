Mashed Potatoes 9 Ways
Love mashed potatoes? Here are recipes for classic mashed potatoes as well as mashed potatoes with add-ins like broccoli and cheese, horseradish, bacon and blue cheese, and Asiago cheese and sun-dried tomato pesto.
Creamy Horseradish Mashed Potatoes
Sour cream, prepared horseradish and a splash of lemon juice spice up traditional mashed potatoes.
Broccoli-Cheddar Mashed Potatoes
A classic veggie mix meets potatoes in this recipe, which calls for adding fresh or frozen broccoli florets and cheddar cheese to creamy mashed potatoes.
Hidden Roots Mashed Potatoes
This rich mash is more than just a vehicle for gravy. It's a subtly sweet blend of parsnip, celery root and two kinds of potato, plus plenty of butter, sour cream and nutmeg.
Bacon-Blue Cheese Mashed Potatoes
Tangy blue cheese and salty bacon make traditional mashed potatoes even more indulgent.
Perfect Mashed Potatoes
The classic mashed potato recipe! Cooking tips: If you leave the skin on the potatoes, mash them with a potato masher rather than an electric mixer (because the skin will get caught in the beaters). If you want to use a potato ricer, wait to add the butter until after you've passed the potatoes through the ricer.
Spicy Double-Smoked Mashed Potatoes
The secret to these potatoes is boiling whole peeled garlic cloves along with the potatoes. Shredded smoked Gouda cheese and finely chopped chipotle pepper in adobe sauce add to the spicy flavor.
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Quivey's Grove in Madison, Wisconsin, whips up this version of mashed potatoes that matches plenty of dairy richness with garlic, Parmesan, black pepper and green onion.
Asiago Cheese and Sun-Dried Tomato Mashed Potatoes
Shredded Asiago cheese and sun-dried tomato pesto (or basil pesto) give a flavor and color boost to mashed potatoes.
Herb Butter Mashed Potatoes
Create herb butter by adding snipped fresh Italian (flat-leaf) parsley, oregano and thyme to softened butter.
Chipotle Smashed Potatoes
This is the ultimate feel-good dish: two kinds of mashed potatoes with bacon. Cream cheese adds richness; chipotle chile brings a subtle smoky flavor.