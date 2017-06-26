How to Cook with Squash Blossoms
Squash blossoms—edible flowers that are commonly used in Mediterranean and Mexican cuisine— have a delicate, slightly sweet flavor and are often fried or used as a garnish. They're also high in vitamins and minerals, making them a nutritious addition to salads and other dishes. They are typically picked and used the same day or within 24 hours for the best taste and texture.
How to Pick and Store Squash Blossoms
In the garden, pick flowers that are still closed. Male blossoms (which grow on long stems) appear before the female flowers and are better to harvest because they will never set fruit. Be sure to leave a few males to fertilize the females.
If you don't have squash in your yard, look for squash blossoms at farmers markets or at Italian and Latin grocery stores—or order them online (gourmetsweetbotanicals.com).
Store blossoms in the refrigerator for a day or two, max. To prep, gently open petals to check for bugs. (Give the flower a little shake.) Remove the pistil or stamen. Carefully wipe off any dirt with a paper towel.
Squash Blossom Recipes
Chop blossoms to sprinkle into a lettuce salad, or whip up one of these ideas.
Squash Blossom Pizza with Honey and Ricotta
This beautiful, delicious pizza blends the flavors of squash blossoms with cheeses, honey and snipped chives.
Lemony Squash Blossom Pasta
Cook 8 ounces pasta. Saute 12 chopped squash blossoms in 2 tablespoons olive oil. Toss with pasta. Season with salt, pepper and a generous squeeze of lemon juice. Serve with Parmesan cheese.
Cheese-Stuffed Squash Blossom Appetizer
Mix 4 ounces soft goat cheese, 2 teaspoons honey and 1 teaspoon each olive oil and lemon zest. Spoon into a resealable freezer bag. Snip off a small corner; pipe mixture into 8 squash blossoms.
Minty Peas with Squash Blossoms
Steam 3 cups frozen peas. Stir in 4 coarsely chopped squash blossoms, 1 tablespoon butter and 2 teaspoons snipped fresh mint. Season to taste with salt and pepper.