12 Great Apples for Baking

The best baking apples offer a balance of sweet and tart flavors as well as flesh that doesn't break down in the oven. Here we showcase 12 great baking apples that meet those criteria--as suggested by the Ohio Apple Marketing Program and the Michigan Apple Committee. Once you know which apples to look for, experiment, mix and match to find your tastiest combination.

"My mother's favorite is to blend Cortland and Melrose in a pie," says Bill Dodd, program director for the Ohio Apple Marketing Program. "The more varieties you use, the richer the blend of flavor."

Click ahead for apple suggestions, then give your favorite combination of baking apples a try in Apple Pear Praline Pie (pictured).