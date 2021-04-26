Snappy Green Bean Recipes
Give your green beans some sizzle with recipes like Sweet and Smoky Skillet-Blistered Green Beans, Green Bean and Tofu Stir-Fry or Two-Bean Salad with Tarragon.
Sweet and Smoky Skillet-Blistered Green Beans
This genius 5-ingredient weeknight side uses jalapeño jelly as an "instant" glaze and gets major flavor and crunch from smoked almonds.
Green Bean and Tofu Stir Fry
Extra-firm tofu is the choice for this quick, pretty and nourishing dish. It's least likely to stick in the pan or fall apart when turned.
Two-Bean Salad with Tarragon
Don't stop at beans. You'll want to use the lemony vinaigrette from this recipe all summer long on lettuce salads, asparagus or boiled baby potatoes.
Green Bean Tabbouleh
This is a perfect salad to take to a picnic or potluck since it is best at room temperature.
Lemony Greens, 'Shrooms and Grapes
Lemon and grapes brighten the fresh green bean, broccoli and mushroom mixture.
Green Beans with Bacon and Onion
Picky eaters in your family? Bacon-dressed beans will surely tempt them to eat their veggies.
Braised Green Beans with Tomatoes and Lentils
This is a lazy Sunday—or tired Tuesday— recipe from chef Abra Berens' book Ruffage: A Practical Guide to Vegetables. Don't be alarmed by cooking beans this long. Make it vegetarian by using vegetable broth and skipping the Parmesan.
Blistered Green Beans with Fried Onions and Basil-Mushroom Cream
At Trattoria Stella in Traverse City, Michigan, a farmer's bumper crop of beans inspired chef Myles Anton's twist on the classic holiday casserole.
Mediterranean Potato and Green Bean Salad
This beautiful, French-inspired, veggie-ful potato salad says "au revoir" to mayonnaise and instead features a light garlic vinaigrette. That means the dish can safely sit out for a while (and even tastes better at room temperature).
Lemony Green Beans
Garlic, shallots and lemon brighten crisp-tender beans. Speed day-of prep by parboiling the green beans a day early.
Pickled Green Beans
Dilly Beans are a farmhouse staple and a common recipe in old preserving books. They're equally happy as part of a relish or antipasto tray or with burgers and brats. This recipe is from Urban Roots Farm in Springfield, Missouri.
Grilled Green Beans with Shallots and Sesame Seeds
Make a whole meal on the grill. Wrapped in a foil packet, this flavored vegetable side dish can be grilled alongside meat at a cookout.
Can-Don't Green Bean Casserole
Is our all-natural, totally homemade version of the iconic Thanksgiving side more work than the one made with canned stuff? Well, yes. But wow, is it good.