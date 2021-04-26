Snappy Green Bean Recipes

By Midwest Living editors Updated January 06, 2023

Give your green beans some sizzle with recipes like Sweet and Smoky Skillet-Blistered Green Beans, Green Bean and Tofu Stir-Fry or Two-Bean Salad with Tarragon. 

Sweet and Smoky Skillet-Blistered Green Beans

Sweet and Smoky Skillet-Blistered Green Beans

This genius 5-ingredient weeknight side uses jalapeño jelly as an "instant" glaze and gets major flavor and crunch from smoked almonds.

Green Bean and Tofu Stir Fry

Green Bean and Tofu Stir Fry
Green Bean and Tofu Stir Fry

Extra-firm tofu is the choice for this quick, pretty and nourishing dish. It's least likely to stick in the pan or fall apart when turned.

Two-Bean Salad with Tarragon

Two-Bean Salad with Tarragon
Two-Bean Salad with Tarragon

Don't stop at beans. You'll want to use the lemony vinaigrette from this recipe all summer long on lettuce salads, asparagus or boiled baby potatoes.

Green Bean Tabbouleh

Green Bean Tabbouleh
Green Bean Tabbouleh

This is a perfect salad to take to a picnic or potluck since it is best at room temperature.

Lemony Greens, 'Shrooms and Grapes

Lemony Greens, 'Shrooms and Grapes

Lemon and grapes brighten the fresh green bean, broccoli and mushroom mixture.

Green Beans with Bacon and Onion

Green Beans with Bacon and Onion

Picky eaters in your family? Bacon-dressed beans will surely tempt them to eat their veggies.

Braised Green Beans with Tomatoes and Lentils

Credit: Brie Passano
Braised Green Beans with Tomatoes and Lentils

This is a lazy Sunday—or tired Tuesday— recipe from chef Abra Berens' book Ruffage: A Practical Guide to Vegetables. Don't be alarmed by cooking beans this long. Make it vegetarian by using vegetable broth and skipping the Parmesan.

Blistered Green Beans with Fried Onions and Basil-Mushroom Cream

Credit: Carson Downing
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

At Trattoria Stella in Traverse City, Michigan, a farmer's bumper crop of beans inspired chef Myles Anton's twist on the classic holiday casserole.

Mediterranean Potato and Green Bean Salad

Mediterranean Potato and Green Bean Salad

This beautiful, French-inspired, veggie-ful potato salad says "au revoir" to mayonnaise and instead features a light garlic vinaigrette. That means the dish can safely sit out for a while (and even tastes better at room temperature).

Lemony Green Beans

Lemony Green Beans

Garlic, shallots and lemon brighten crisp-tender beans. Speed day-of prep by parboiling the green beans a day early.

Pickled Green Beans

Pickled Green Beans

Dilly Beans are a farmhouse staple and a common recipe in old preserving books. They're equally happy as part of a relish or antipasto tray or with burgers and brats. This recipe is from Urban Roots Farm in Springfield, Missouri.

Grilled Green Beans with Shallots and Sesame Seeds

Grilled Green Beans with Shallots and Sesame Seeds

Make a whole meal on the grill. Wrapped in a foil packet, this flavored vegetable side dish can be grilled alongside meat at a cookout.

Can-Don't Green Bean Casserole

Can-Don't Green Bean Casserole

Is our all-natural, totally homemade version of the iconic Thanksgiving side more work than the one made with canned stuff? Well, yes. But wow, is it good.

