Fresh Brussels Sprouts Recipes
Find creative ideas for roasted Brussels sprouts as well as making dishes that combine Brussels sprouts with ingredients like pasta, bacon, ham, mushrooms and hazelnuts.
Buttered Fettucine with Brussels Sprouts and Parmesan
In Italy, this deliciously simple sauce, made with just butter and the pasta cooking water, is known as "fettucine al burro." Our version adds Brussels sprouts, thyme and lemon zest for nutrition and flavor.
Related: Fast-Fix Weeknight Recipes
Butter-Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Health considerations aside, this recipe from Minneapolis chef Marshall Paulsen will make you question the wisdom of always roasting veggies in olive oil. The butter browns to aromatic perfection while the sprouts cook—genius! If you want to fancy the sprouts up, add the bacon and pomegranate seeds.
Sprouts and Sausage Pizza
We can't think of a more delicious or surprising way to get an extra helping of veggies than this hearty pizza, topped with Italian sausage, Brussels sprouts a sneaky-simple sauce hack.
Related: Homemade Pizza Recipes
Brussels Sprouts with Pecans and Bacon
The hardest part of this flavorful side is shredding the Brussels sprouts, so if that's all that's stopping you, just buy a pouch of pre-shredded sprouts.
Bacon-Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Frying bacon in the skillet, then tossing sprouts and red onion in the drippings before roasting means you'll only dirty one pan making this elegant side dish.
Cider-Braised Chicken, Brussels Sprouts and Apples
This fantastic one-pan dinner is ideal for a Sunday supper or casual fall get-together with friends; the sauce is delicious, so serve with bread or mashed potatoes to soak up every delicious bite.
Brussels Sprouts and Noodle Stir-Fry with Cilantro and Almonds
Add Asian flair to your weeknight with this healthy 30-minute stir-fry, made with whole-wheat spaghetti, fresh finger and shredded or thinly sliced Brussels sprouts.
Cherry-Apple Slaw
Toasted walnuts add extra crunch to this festive salad; if you don't have a mandoline or food processor, you can use purchased shredded Brussels to speed the prep.
Related: Crunchy Slaw Recipes
Brussels Sprouts with Ham and Leeks
In the final minutes of cooking, a splash of fresh orange juice and cider vinegar adds the perfect sweet acidity to a company-worthy (but family-night-easy) side dish.
Brussels Sprouts Casserole with Pancetta and Asiago Cheese
If you want to get a jumpstart on this cheesy casserole, chop your Brussels sprouts and carrots ahead of time and store them in the fridge for up to 24 hours.
Spaghetti with Brussels Sprouts and Hazelnuts
Brussels sprouts + creamy pasta = a fresh take on spaghetti that your family or guests will love.
Brined Brussels Sprouts with Lemony Mushrooms
Salty brine boosts the flavor of these petite vegetables. Then they're skillet-roasted and tossed with seasoned mushrooms to make a tasty side dish for meat or chicken.
Shaved Brussels Sprouts with Green Onion Vinaigrette
The homemade green onion vinaigrette and orange sections add tangy sweetness to the Brussels sprouts.
Related: Sumptuous Salads
Browned Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Feta
Give Brussels sprouts a fresh taste with this colorful side dish flavored with bacon and feta. The trick to preserving the sprouts' mild taste is to avoid overcooking.