Fresh Thinking: 9 Farmers Market Recipes

Make good relationships to get better products. Get to know a farmer, and you can ask about what's coming into season, what is at its peak of flavor and for something special to be grown for you. And you can comfortably give feedback on a product.

Ask for samples. Most farmers are willing to let you try before you buy.

If you don't see something, ask. Maybe the farmer can tell you who has that product or when it will be available. Farmers markets are food communities.

Bring cloth bags. Or you'll end up with lots of plastic when you go home.