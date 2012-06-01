Easy Zucchini Recipes

Caprese (pictured) Bias-slice zucchini and grill with halved cherry tomatoes for 4 to 6 minutes; turn once. Toss on platter with fresh mozzarella. Drizzle with olive oil, red wine vinegar and snipped fresh basil.

Kabobs Thread zucchini slices, summer squash pieces and onion wedges on skewers. Brush with olive oil mixed with salt, pepper and lemon peel. Grill 8 to 10 minutes.

Packets Drizzle sliced zucchini with Italian or balsamic salad dressing and wrap in foil packets. Grill packet 6 to 8 minutes.

Ribbons Slice zucchini lengthwise; brush with olive oil. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Grill 3 to 4 minutes per side until softened and charred. Sprinkle with feta cheese and fresh dill.