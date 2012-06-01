Easy Zucchini Recipes
How many ways can you use the surplus of this popular veggie? Here are recipes for grilled, sauteed, raw, stuffed and baked zucchini.
Grilled Squash
Minneapolis chef Yia Vang draws on his Hmong heritage in this simple side, dressing charred zucchini and yellow squash in a sweet-tart dressing that has funky umami notes from fish sauce. (Use it again in winter on your roasted Brussels sprouts.)
Stuffed Zucchini with Black Beans, Corn and Poblano Pepper
Zucchini "boats" overflow with Tex-Mex flavors and pack the heat of poblano pepper.
Zucchini and Tomato Frittata
Zucchini gets a flavor boost from mozzarella, cherry tomatoes and chopped walnuts in a colorful frittata.
Quinoa Salad with Roasted Zucchini, Almonds and Feta
You could make a meal of this dish: caramelized zucchini, crunchy almonds, salty cheese and hearty quinoa, all dressed in honey-basil vinaigrette. The recipe comes from Little Eater, in Columbus, Ohio.
Grilled zucchini recipes
Caprese (pictured) Bias-slice zucchini and grill with halved cherry tomatoes for 4 to 6 minutes; turn once. Toss on platter with fresh mozzarella. Drizzle with olive oil, red wine vinegar and snipped fresh basil.
Kabobs Thread zucchini slices, summer squash pieces and onion wedges on skewers. Brush with olive oil mixed with salt, pepper and lemon peel. Grill 8 to 10 minutes.
Packets Drizzle sliced zucchini with Italian or balsamic salad dressing and wrap in foil packets. Grill packet 6 to 8 minutes.
Ribbons Slice zucchini lengthwise; brush with olive oil. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Grill 3 to 4 minutes per side until softened and charred. Sprinkle with feta cheese and fresh dill.
Zucchini-Sausage Casserole
This homey casserole takes only 25 minutes of prep, making it a perfect pick for a weeknight dinner.
Sauteed zucchini recipes
Tacos (pictured) Halve and slice zucchini. Saute in olive oil 3 to 4 minutes; season with salt, pepper and chili powder. Serve with shredded cooked chicken in warm flour tortillas.
Sauced Saute sliced or chopped zucchini in olive oil with crushed garlic and sliced mushrooms about 4 minutes or until tender. Add a little heavy cream, and cook until thickened. Season to taste; serve over pasta. Top with Parmesan.
Asian Julienne zucchini and saute in olive oil with chopped shallots about 4 minutes or until tender. Season with toasted sesame seeds, a splash of soy sauce and crushed red pepper.
Fiesta Saute chopped zucchini, sliced onion and fresh corn in olive oil for 4 minutes or until tender. Stir in some salsa; heat.
Corn and Zucchini Pan Soufflé
Homemade tomato relish tops a cheesy summer soufflé full of fresh corn and shredded zucchini.
Raw zucchini recipes
Appetizer Bites (pictured) Slice zucchini and spread with semisoft cheese that comes flavored with garlic and herb. Sprinkle with chopped olives and snipped chives.
Mediterranean Toss sliced zucchini and halved cherry tomatoes with Caesar salad dressing. Serve in lettuce cups and top with crumbled feta cheese or goat cheese.
Gazpacho Chop zucchini and stir into some vegetable juice and chill. Add a splash of bottled hot pepper sauce to serve.
Marinated Marinate zucchini slices, fresh button mushrooms and sweet pepper pieces in purchased vinaigrette salad dressing and a little finely shredded lemon peel for 8 to 24 hours.
Grilled Zucchini with Mozzarella and Dill
A summer veggie, cooked in the summer way: on a grill! Lemon juice, crushed red pepper and fresh dill add more punch to the zucchini.
Baked zucchini recipes
Confetti Muffins (pictured) Fold 1/2 cup shredded zucchini and 1/4 cup shredded carrot into prepared corn muffin mix. Bake according to package directions.
Gratin Slice zucchini and layer in a baking dish with a snipped fresh herb and shredded Parmesan mixed with panko (Japanese-style bread crumbs). Drizzle layers with olive oil; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake in 375° oven for 20 to 25 minutes or until golden.
Chocolate Cake Stir 1 cup shredded zucchini into a prepared two-layer-size chocolate cake mix along with 1 cup miniature semisweet chocolate pieces. Spoon into a greased and floured fluted tube pan. Bake in a 350° oven about 40 minutes or until done.
Zucchini-Corn Soup with Crispy Bacon
Fresh sweet corn and a generous amount of zucchini star in a simple summer soup, ready in just 35 minutes.
Garlicky Zucchini Noodles
Not only are zoodles (or zucchini noodles) a lighter pasta alternative, they also don't require any boiling, saving you time in the kitchen.
Baked Stuffed Zucchini
Savory cremini and nutty porcini mushrooms, along with cheese, soft bread crumbs and herbs, fill zucchini to make a hearty dish for a meatless Monday.
Honey-Zucchini Bread
Zucchini, raisins and walnuts pack nature's harvest into a sweet and crunchy quick bread.
Zucchini and Cheese Casserole
This brunch must-have goes way beyond fresh zucchini and creamy cheese. There's garlic for punch and walnuts for crunch, plus corn, sweet peppers and herbs.