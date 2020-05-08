10 Delicious Jam, Jelly and Preserve Recipes
See how easy it is make homemade jam, jelly and preserves with recipes like Baked Strawberry Preserves, Blueberry Chardonnay Jam and Quick Citrus Jam.
Baked Strawberry Preserves
Kissed with lemon and ginger, this easy freezer jam from the cookbook Savory Sweet: Simple Preserves from a Northern Kitchen calls for minimum sugar. It has a looser texture than traditional jams—all the better for spooning over oatmeal or ice cream!
Blackberry Preserves
At Kansas' Elderslie Farm, chef Katharine Elder includes this jam on charcuterie boards for eating with cheese. It's also perfect for toast, oatmeal, yogurt, waffles or pancakes.
Nanking Cherry Jelly
This prize-winning recipe comes from Beverly Anhorn, a longtime North Dakota state fair competitor. She gets the most flavor from tart Nanking cherries by simmering—not boiling—them for juice.
Strawberry-Rhubarb Freezer Jam
This irresistible rhubarb jam makes a sensational topping for vanilla ice cream, waffles or a simple breakfast parfait of Greek yogurt, granola and honey.
Plum and Port Jam
This simple three-ingredient freezer jam from the cookbook Savory Sweet: Simple Preserves from a Northern Kitchen gets wonderful depth and complexity from the addition of wine. It's sublime with vanilla ice cream.
Quick Citrus Jam
You could serve this zingy jam on its own with buttered bread or English muffins, but for special occasions, try an extra-indulgent breakfast combo of melted chocolate on bread with the jam. The jam itself takes only about half an hour to make and does not use pectin.
Blueberry Chardonnay Jam
The jam doesn't taste boozy; wine just deepens the flavor, like red wine in a stew. This recipe comes from the Glass Rooster Cannery cooking school and farm store in Sunbury, Ohio.
Carrot Cake Jam
Slather this jam on homemade toast or muffins with cream cheese, and your breakfast will taste like a dessert.
Sweet Cherry Jam
To remove pits from the dark sweet cherries used in this recipe, try a cherry pitter (available from cookware shops or catalogs). Otherwise, halve the cherries, then pry the pits out with the tip of a knife.
Strawberry Marmalade
Strawberries lend sweetness to this preserve, though enough classic marmalade bitterness remains to satisfy purists. The recipe comes from the Glass Rooster Cannery cooking school and farm store in Sunbury, Ohio.