Creative Cauliflower Recipes
Cauliflower is a versatile veggie: it comes in a variety of hues, it's in season year-round and its mild flavor makes a great low-carb swap. Check out some of our favorite ways to use cauliflower!
Cauliflower Chickpea Bowl with Cilantro Yogurt
Load up on nutrients (and flavor) with this healthful, all-in-one weeknight dinner starring cauliflower and chickpeas.
Minted Rigatoni with Cauliflower, Sausage and Crispy Panko
Fresh or frozen riced cauliflower clings to the pasta, and toasted breadcrumbs mimic Parmesan in this dairy-free supper dish that's perfect for a fast weeknight meal.
Buffalo Cauliflower Dip
All the flavors of your favorite chicken wings—minus the chicken! This party hit is flexible too. You can swap whole-milk Greek yogurt for the sour cream, or Monterey Jack or mild cheddar for the Colby cheese.
Curried Cauliflower Apple Melt
Glam up your grilled cheese with curry mayonnaise, skillet-roasted cauliflower and sweet apple. It's a delicious combo that's far more than the sum of its part.
Cauliflower Parmesan
Wisconsin blogger Erin Clarke gives cauliflower "steaks" the chicken Parm treatment in her new book, The Well Plated Cookbook.
Creamy Cauliflower and Sweet Potato Soup
Unsweetened coconut milk adds the "creamy" into this quick-cooking blend of sweet potatoes and cauliflower, seasoned with coriander, cumin, ginger and cayenne pepper.
Roasted Cauliflower and Tomatoes with Olives and Garlic Breadcrumbs
The details that elevate this recipe from a typical roasted dish are the briny olives and crispy breadcrumbs. Any olive works, but chef Abra Berens, author of Ruffage: A Practical Guide to Vegetables, uses a bright green Sicilian variety called Castelvetrano.
Cauliflower Crusted Pizza
Cauliflower "dough" is a tasty way to cut carbs and up vitamin C intake.
Pan-Roasted Cauliflower with Salt Pork and Capers
This roasted veggie dish is a lunch favorite for Minnesota chef Amy Thielen. It's from her cookbook The New Midwestern Table (clarksonpotter.com).
J Cole Cauliflower Mash
These mashed potatoes are a staple on the menu of Soul Bowl in Minneapolis. Chef and co-owner Gerard Klass roasts cauliflower to bring nutrition and nutty sweetness, but powdered ranch seasoning adds the real X factor.
Crispy Cauliflower Steak Sandwiches
Sliced into 1-inch slabs, a head of purple cauliflower becomes cauliflower "steaks," a perfect filling for this hot sandwich.
Curried Cauliflower Soup
Let your imagination roam to India when it comes to toppers for this mildly spicy soup: toasted unsweetened coconut, coarsely chopped cashews, a dollop of yogurt and warm naan bread for dipping. The recipe comes from La Soupe, a nonprofit cafe in Cincinnati.
Roasted Cauliflower and Broccoli with Spicy Yogurt Sauce
A creamy sauce is just the contrast these cruciferous veggies need. Paprika adds boldness to the relatively mild flavors of the cauliflower and broccoli.
Roasted Cauliflower with Peppadews
Sweet-and-spicy jarred red peppers add festive color and wake-you-up flavor to a veggie standby. When he makes this dish, Andy Schudlich of Michigan's Epicure Catering and Cherry Basket Farm uses a mix of purple and white cauliflower, but all white is just fine!
Sweet Potato and Cauliflower Fritters
This sweet and savory side dish to easy make ahead of time. Just reheat in a 350-degree oven for 15 to 20 minutes before serving.
Cauliflower Hummus
Cauliflower gives hummus more vitamins, less fat and fewer calories than the more-traditional base of chickpeas.
Sweet and Spicy Chicken and Cauliflower Curry
A 10-minute simmer towards the end of cooking helps blend the flavors of ginger, cinnamon and curry powder.
Roasted Cauliflower Mac and Cheese
Homemade sauce coats the noodles and veggies in cheesy delight. Red pepper flakes add just enough kick.
Shrimp and Cauliflower Bake
Feta and dill add Mediterranean flair to this low-carb main dish.
Curried Cauliflower, Apples and Chickpeas
Cinnamon and curry powder balance Granny Smith apples in this roasted cauliflower mixture.
Cauliflower Pilaf
Pulsing cauliflower in the food processor yields an uncanny, 100-percent-good-for-you alternative to rice. Our version has Middle Eastern-inspired flavorings, but you can make a plain version by sautéing the ground cauliflower in a bit of oil and seasoning with salt.
Chicken and Roasted Cauliflower Chowder
This is a hearty soup for a chilly day. Garlic and cumin mean a fragrant kitchen as the chowder simmers.
Cauliflower Gratin
Tossing cauliflower with bread crumbs, Dijon, cheddar, herbs and almonds makes this humble veg holiday-special.
Smoky Cauliflower Soup with Crumbled Bacon
Because cauliflower is in season year-round, this dish can always be made with fresh produce. Even when it's soup weather!