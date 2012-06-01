Cranberry Recipes to Try This Season
Fresh cranberries, dried cranberries and cranberry sauce add zing to our recipes for desserts, main dishes, muffins and more.
Sour Cream-Cranberry Muffins
Brown sugar, pecans and pumpkin pie spice create both the filling and topping for these muffins. Dried cranberries add a hint of tang and texture.
Related: Quick and Easy Muffin Recipes
Not Your Ordinary Brie
Apple-cranberry chutney adds a spicy kick to this warm, baked brie appetizer.
Related: Easy Appetizer Recipes
Cranberry-Stuffed Pork Chops
Savory sage in the stuffing mix meets cranberries in this easy pork chop recipe.
Related: Favorite Pork Dinner Recipes
Cranberry Orange Upside-Down Cake
Invert this moist cake while it's still warm to reveal a fall kaleidoscope of glistening, tart berries and sweet mandarin oranges.
Related: Upside-Down Cakes You'll Flip Over
Nutty Cranberry Dressing
Put aside that bottled raspberry vinaigrette and try this amazing homemade alternative, flavored with maple syrup, Dijon mustard and toasted pecans. It's fantastic on a salad with apples or pears, goat cheese and leftover holiday turkey.
Related: Simple Salad Dressing Recipes
Cranberry Layer Cake
This moist white cake combines toasted pecans and refreshing orange peel with cranberries. Orange peel flavors the thick cream cheese frosting, too.
Anita's Cranberry Scones
Coarsely chopped cranberries spread the sweet-tart flavor throughout this tender scone, a winner at the Warrens Cranberry Festival recipe competition. A sweet almond frosting complements the berries.
Cranberry-Apple Sweet Potatoes
A new mix of pantry ingredients results in a sweet side dish with a crunchy pecan topping.
Almond-Cranberry Bread with White Chocolate Glaze
Sweet bread balances tangy cranberries in this winning recipe from the Wisconsin State Fair. Wrap and store it overnight to make it easier to slice and less crumbly.
Cranberry-Pecan Tarts
These tiny tarts mix cranberries and orange peel into a delightful pecan tassie recipe. Butter and cream cheese make the crust rich in this state fair blue-ribbon recipe from Sheila Bethia of West Allis, Wisconsin.
Fresh Cranberry-Apple Relish
This fresh alternative to canned cranberry sauce is flecked with festive green pistachios and flavored with cinnamon and nutmeg. Serve it with turkey (of course!), or pan-fried pork chops.
Sweet Potato-Cranberry Cake
Chocolate and sweet potato batters are swirled together to make this moist, tender spice cake from Patricia Polley of Columbus, Ohio. Wrap and store the cooled cake overnight for easier slicing. (It's a great alternative to coffee cake for brunches.)
Spiced Cranberry Sauce
This shortcut recipe from Minneapolis chef Gerard Klass starts with a can of jellied cranberry sauce. It's a great holiday condiment alone, or use it as a glaze on the chef's Juicy J Salmon recipe.
Cranberry Date Puffs
These addictive, puff pastry-wrapped cookies have a sweet, nutty filling and are delicious when they're still slightly warm. If you have a food processor, they're a cinch to make.
Rise and Shine Cranberry-Apple Crisp
Spiced coconut streusel adds crunch to healthy apples and berries.
Chocolate-Cranberry Biscotti
Dried cranberries (or dried cherries) add a bit of texture to these crunchy chocolate biscotti. Dip in melted white chocolate or drizzle with powdered sugar icing for a sweet finish.
Apple-Cranberry Walnut Pie
Sweet apples balance the tang of cranberries in this fall favorite.
Cranberry-Orange Relish
Cranberry-Orange Relish goes well with meats, including deli turkey, bratwurst and grilled pork chops.
Cranberry Streusel Coffee Cake
There's just a hint of cinnamon in the streusel for this moist cake.
Cranberry Cashew Salad
Sliced apples, roasted cashews and dried fruit combine with mango chutney, spinach leaves and curry for an exotic, fresh-tasting salad. The recipe comes from the New Albany (Ohio) Cooking with Friends community cookbook.
Luscious Cranberry-Chocolate Cake
Midwest cooking school guru Liz Clark added cranberries to this recipe from a friend in Chicago who develops recipes for restaurants. The dense, chocolatey layer cake is featured in Liz's cookbook, The Cranberry Companion.
Cranberry-Sour Cream Pound Cake
Dried cranberries and dairy products star in Cranberry-Sour Cream Pound Cake, created by the Midwest Living Test Kitchen to celebrate the state of Wisconsin, the nation's leading producer of cranberries.
Badger State Muffins
Shredded apples, chopped cranberries, shredded carrot and nuts pack this cinnamon- and coriander-spiced muffin from the M&M Cafe in Monticello, Wisconsin.
Grammy's Wild Rice Porridge
Wild rice may seem like an unusual breakfast ingredient, but it adds chewiness to this fruit-nut hot cereal. Dried cranberries, blueberries and cherries also cook into the porridge.