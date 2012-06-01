23 Sweet Corn Recipes

By Midwest Living editors Updated April 03, 2023
Corn salad, corn risotto, corn pizza: For the Midwest, the flavor of summer is sweet corn. 

Corn Off the Cob

This recipe is so simple. Shave the kernels off boiled sweet corn, then toss with lime juice, olive oil, cilantro, red onion and a dash of hot sauce for sass. It tastes great at any temperature.

Stone Fruit with Burrata and Sweet Corn

Chefs Eric Patterson and Jen Blakeslee of The Cook's House in Traverse City, Michigan, are pros at harmonizing flavors, textures and aromas. With creamy cheese, savory corn puree, fruit, herbs and olive oil, this is a mic drop of an appetizer that's much easier than it looks.

Verde Con Maíze Pizza

When you've just got one ear of corn around, make this pizza with green salsa, corn and goat cheese. It's a favorite at Millsap Farm's Pizza Club parties in Springfield, Missouri.

Sweet Corn and Black Bean Succotash

This cilantro-flecked confetti salad can be served at any temperature. The Southwest-inspired dressing is mild, so the flavors of just-picked sweet corn and peppers shine through.

Mexican Street Corn Macaroni Salad

In Mexico, grilled corn comes coated in mayonnaise, lime, cheese and cilantro. We just added pasta, plus lots of green onion for bite. It's a macaroni salad that's anything but basic.

Mustardy Grilled Corn and Sausage Kabobs

With just 5 ingredients and ready in less than 30 minutes, this colorful, family-friendly meal is sure to earn a spot in your summer weeknight dinner rotation.

Mexican Corn Salsa

We love the sweet heat of this sunny salsa. This recipe comes from the Glass Rooster Cannery cooking school and farm store in Sunbury, Ohio.

Fresh Corn Salad

Mix sweet dressing, fresh veggies and spicy jalapeños to create a fresh-tasting potluck salad that has only 77 calories per serving.

Summer Corn Chowder

Sweet corn and soybeans bring a taste of summer to this hearty, healthy chowder that goes together with only a little chopping. Creamed corn adds body to the colorful bowl of soup.

Cornmeal Griddle Cakes with Sauteed Corn

Paired with salad, these sweet bacon-studded cakes work well as a light lunch, or you can make mini versions to serve as a party snack.

Roasted Poblano and Corn Pizzas

Roasting the vegetables is an extra step, but it adds incredible depth of flavor to this Latin-inflected pizza (and you have to heat up the oven anyway!). The recipe comes from the blog A Couple Cooks.

Indian-Spiced Grilled Corn with Butter, Lime and Cilantro

This phenomenally good corn recipe from Janene Holig of Hot Indian in Minneapolis calls for making your own garam masala, an Indian spice blend, from whole spices that you toast and grind. It's not hard and produces the freshest spice flavor. But if you don't have a spice grinder, you can make the blend using pre-ground spices—or just purchase garam masala (available at large supermarkets or specialty stores) and give it a quick toast to release the oils.

Fresh Corn Risotto with Wild Rice and Pancetta

This dish is perfect for entertaining. Get guests involved: One can stir the risotto while another tosses a salad. Don't rush risotto; it takes time and stirring.

Chicken and Corn Hash Brown Bake

This comfort food hotdish offers a twist on the usual hash brown casserole. Try it for everyday meals as well as potlucks!

Buttery Corn on the Cob

Cook sweet corn 3 to 5 minutes in boiling water, then try a new taste with one of our flavored butters, including Serrano Chile Butter and Gorgonzola-Bacon Butter and Lemon-Parsley Butter. They're great on other veggies, too!

Sweet Corn Bruschetta

Trade bruschetta's traditional tomato for sunny sweet corn in this quick recipe from the cookbook Sweet Corn Spectacular (mhspress.org).

Zucchini-Corn Soup with Crispy Bacon

Fresh sweet corn and a generous amount of zucchini star in a simple summer soup, ready in just 35 minutes.

Corn and Tomato Pasta Salad

Shredded chicken makes this gorgeous salad hearty enough to serve on its own for dinner.

Old-Fashioned Scalloped Corn

Fresh corn blends with canned cream-style corn for a summertime take on this favorite side dish. Toasted and buttered crushed crackers add more texture to the top of the casserole. You can use frozen whole kernel corn when fresh corn isn't available.

Sweet-Hot Corn and Blueberry Relish

Blueberries add a pop of juiciness, while corn contributes sweet crispness to this fresh-tasting relish. It's good over grilled meat, poultry or fish.

Corn-on-Corn Bread

Corn bread gets a makeover in this recipe that includes either whole kernels of fresh summer corn or canned corn, if you're short on time. Spice it up with some cumin or chili powder.

Corn and Zucchini Pan Soufflé

Homemade tomato relish tops a cheesy summer soufflé full of fresh corn and shredded zucchini.

Corn Salsa

Sweet peppers, fresh tomatoes, and jalapeño peppers add flavor and color to this chilled side dish. Serve with pork, beef or poultry. It also works as an appetizer served with tortilla chips.

By Midwest Living editors