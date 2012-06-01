23 Sweet Corn Recipes

This phenomenally good corn recipe from Janene Holig of Hot Indian in Minneapolis calls for making your own garam masala, an Indian spice blend, from whole spices that you toast and grind. It's not hard and produces the freshest spice flavor. But if you don't have a spice grinder, you can make the blend using pre-ground spices—or just purchase garam masala (available at large supermarkets or specialty stores) and give it a quick toast to release the oils.