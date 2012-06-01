Holiday Decorating With Cranberries

These trees require foam cones, fresh cranberries, pearl-topped pins, silver rope and beads—and a bit of time.

Begin with rigid foam cones 16, 12 and 10 inches tall, each with 4-inch bases. Insert pearl-headed pins through the long axis of fresh cranberries. On the first cone, begin pinning cranberries to the top, alternating silver cording with rows of cranberries. Establish a back side and attach the cord with dots of hot glue or pins. Fill a second cone exclusively with pinned cranberries, starting at the top. (Each of these cones takes two bags of cranberries.) Wrap the third cone with strands of silver beads secured with hot glue.