30 Blueberry Recipes You'll Love
Good-for-you blueberries flavor pies, muffins, ice cream, cupcakes, cobbler and other treats.
Very Blueberry Pie
This easy-to-make pie calls for pouring a warm sugar glaze over a generous amount of fresh blueberries or raspberries.
Blueberry Almond Bars
At the Marshall County Fair's annual Blueberry Bake-A-Rama in Plymouth, Indiana, Lori Van Der Weele took home the Grand Champion award with this recipe that combines blueberries, butter, white baking pieces and almonds.
No-Churn Blueberry Ice Cream
Pure. Violet. Joy. The intense color comes from simmering the berries for a few minutes to release their juices-but after that step, this brightly fruity no-special-gear-required recipe couldn't be more simple.
Jammy Blueberry Pie
The extra steps of prebaking both berries and pastry pay off: The filling is potent, and the bottom crust cracker-crisp.
Blueberry Sauce
Whip up this sweet and juicy sauce for the perfect ice cream or pie topping.
Blueberry Thunder Muffins
A sprinkle of cinnamon-sugar gives a sweet crust to these berry-packed muffins.
Blueberry Cheesecake Cupcakes
Graham cracker crumbs, cream cheese and blueberry pie filling turn yellow cake mix into a whimsical twist on a favorite dessert. The idea comes from Designer Desserts Bakery in Valparaiso, Indiana.
Double Berry Cobbler
Handy shortcuts make this recipe a breeze. Cooking the fruit in an oven-safe skillet cuts the bake time (and the number of dirty dishes). Refrigerated biscuits form the simple topper.
Blueberry-Almond Streusel Muffins
Light ricotta cheese and whole wheat flour cut fat and add fiber to these muffins from Covered Bridge Farm in Forest Lake, Minnesota.
Lemon-Blueberry Biscuits
Lemon yogurt is the secret ingredient in these pretty biscuits. The recipe comes from Natura Farms in Marine on St. Croix, Minnesota.
Blueberry-Coconut Pavlova
When Kristin Rosenau (thepastryaffair.com) discovered her lactose intolerance, she had to get creative in her Bismarck kitchen. The result: Desserts like Blueberry-Coconut Pavlova, a crispy-chewy pillow of meringue topped with whipped coconut milk and blueberry sauce.
Blueberry Sour Cream Dessert
Use fresh blueberries when in season to make this rich dessert, a cross between a pie and a cheesecake.
Blueberry Pound Cake
Make good use of farm-fresh blueberries with this simple fruit-filled pound cake. Add a teaspoon of vanilla flavoring or a teaspoon of lemon zest, if you like.
Lemon Blueberry Fan Cookies
Lemon extract and blueberry jam make the perfect sweet and tangy combination for these eye-catching shaped cookies.
Very Berry Triple Fruit Pie
More than 4 cups of berries make this pie extra juicy. Be sure to let it cool completely before you slice it. And don't forget the vanilla ice cream! The recipe comes from Covered Bridge Farm in Forest Lake, Minnesota.
Strawberry-Blueberry Cookie Crisp
Prep this easy dessert in just 10 minutes, then bake for 25 minutes. Crumbled pecan shortbread cookies form the topping over a fresh fruit filling.
Blueberry Twisties
This tender, sweet bread, filled with blueberry spread and drizzled with icing, won best of show at the Marshall County Fair in Plymouth, Indiana. A blueberry baker from Argos, Indiana, entered the treat.
Finnish Blueberry Pie
This berry pie proves that there's beauty in simplicity. The piecrust is wrapped around a three-ingredient filling that includes fine dry breadcrumbs. You don't even need a pie plate to make this juicy treat.
Blueberry Streusel Coffee Cake
Plump blueberries create a juicy filling in this old-fashioned sour cream coffee cake from The White Gull Inn in Fish Creek on Wisconsin's Door County Peninsula.
Blueberry Custard Pie
An Elkhart, Indiana, reader helped create this tempting layered pie. Known as a fruit-growing region, northern Indiana supplied a banner blueberry crop one year. That inspired the reader to create this colorful, meringue-crowned pie.
Berry Trifle
Mix buttery pound cake, creamy vanilla pudding, soft cream cheese, and fresh berries for a rich comfort-food dessert. To trim calories, try making it with angel food cake, fat-free pudding, and low-fat or fat-free cream cheese.
Blueberry Ice Cream Pie
Combine fresh blueberries, vanilla ice cream and homemade blueberry sauce in an almond-brown sugar crust for this showstopping dessert.
Berry Easy Cobbler
This crunch-topped cobbler calls for 3 cups of blueberries, but if you'd like a double-fruit version, reduce the blueberries to 2 cups and add 2 cups fresh or frozen tart cherries.
Blueberry-Lemon Loaf
Make this loaf on a Sunday night so it's ready for a quick weekday morning meal.
Blueberry Cupcakes
Fresh blueberries get baked into these vanilla-flavored cupcakes and scattered on top.
Blueberry Cream Treats
When it's time for the blueberry harvest at DeGrandchamp Farms in South Haven, Michigan, this quick dessert fits the family's busy schedule. It's simple, yet so good.
Blueberry-Pineapple Smoothie
Blueberries, pineapple, bananas, cherries, spinach and vanilla yogurt make for a smoothie packed with vitamin C and fiber.
Cherry-Berry Rich Shortcakes
Michigan's fruit belt inspired our Cherry-Berry Rich Shortcakes. We played up the sweet cherries grown in the Great Lakes State, along with blueberries and raspberries. A shortcake biscuit base and sweetened whipped cream complete the dessert.
Mary Lou's Muffins
This tender, moist lemon-blueberry muffin counts on garden-fresh lemon verbena for its essence of herbed citrus. Or, substitute lemon peel. The recipe comes from a community cookbook called Tasteful Garden Treasures, put together by the Taylor Garden Club in Taylor, Michigan.
Blueberry Shortcake
Serve warm shortcake with a rich filling of sweetened blueberries and whipped cream.