Favorite Rhubarb Recipes
Pair the tart flavor of rhubarb with sweetness for delicious cobbler, Danish, pies, chutney, muffins—even baked beans!
Rosy Rhubarb, Raspberry and Cheese Danish
These beauties use frozen puff pastry for ease, but the filling has an optional fancy ingredient: rose water. It gives a lovely, floral "je ne sais quoi" to the punchy fruit.
Rhubarb Pie
On The Register's Annual Great Bicycle Race Across Iowa (RAGBRAI), pie is king, and rhubarb reigns supreme. Orange peel and cinnamon flavor the soft rhubarb filling in this recipe inspired by RAGBRAI food vendors that populate the route.
Flourless Rhubarb-Almond Upside-Down Cake
Our naturally gluten-free cake swaps ground almonds for all the flour and wears a rosy blanket of tart rhubarb and chopped nuts.
Grilled Rhubarb Dessert Salsa
Firing up the grill for dinner? Steal a few minutes of heat to make this casual, unexpected dessert. The sweet-tart combo is great with cinnamon pita chips or over pound cake or ice cream.
Peoria Rhubarb Cream Pie
Who needs strawberries? Rhubarb shines alone in this wonderfully old-fashioned streusel-topped pie.
Rhubarb-Almond Danish Braid
Feeling ambitious? Make this "rough puff" pastry for a true from-scratch Danish pastry braid. Be sure to use fresh rhubarb instead of frozen for the filling.
Rhubarb Crunch
Similar to an apple brown betty or fruit crisp, this rustic dessert has a cinnamon topping that blends graham cracker crumbs and pecans with sugar, butter and bread crumbs.
When shopping for fresh rhubarb, avoid limp or thick stalks, which tend to be tougher. You can also use frozen rhubarb to create this dessert.
Orange-Laced Blueberry-Rhubarb Cobbler with Almond Biscuits
Barbara Estabrook of Rhinelander, Wisconsin, tops a juicy base with so-tender drop biscuits tasting of almonds—from almond flour.
Strawberry-Rhubarb Crisp
Fresh strawberries and rhubarb sweetened with strawberry preserves bubble under a topping of oats and honey.
Strawberry-Rhubarb Freezer Jam
This irresistible jam makes a sensational topping for vanilla ice cream, waffles or a simple breakfast parfait of Greek yogurt, granola and honey.
Best-Ever Strawberry-Rhubarb Pie
Strawberry-rhubarb pie filling gets a touch of zesty ginger flavor, then goes into a slice-and-bake crust.
Strawberry-Rhubarb Bars
Strawberries and rhubarb flavored with ginger make an appealing combo in this dessert. Drizzle just before serving with Ginger Icing, if you like.
Rhubarb-Cherry Sauce
Serve this sweet-tart sauce alongside cheese and bread as an appetizer, or try it with grilled chicken, pork chops or fish.
Oaty Rhubarb Streusel Bars
Bake rhubarb-oat filling to a bubbly, golden brown, then drizzle with Ginger Icing and sprinkle with chopped crystallized ginger for a zesty topping.
Rhubarb Baked Beans
No one at the barbecue or potluck will believe it when you confess the secret ingredient in these sweet-and-savory baked beans. In addition to rhubarb, powdered ginger and bacon add big-time flavor.
Honey Rhubarb Muffins
Serve these sugar-topped muffins with Whipped Honey Butter (directions for honey butter follow the recipe instructions). Either frozen or fresh rhubarb works well for the muffins.
