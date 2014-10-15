Easy Recipes for Bananas
Find recipes for banana bars, banana muffins, banana bread and more.
Buttermilk Banana Bars
These moist snack bars with creamy frosting taste a lot like banana bread, but in bite-size portions. The recipe is from a Wyoming, Michigan, reader.
Banana Bread
Cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger flavor this moist banana bread. Make banana bread when your bananas get brown polka dots on them.
Maple-Walnut Banana Bars
The math on these homey bars couldn't be simpler: one pan, one ripe banana and less than one hour from start to finish.
Banana and Peanut Butter Pie
Sliced bananas hide under a rich filling of peanut butter, cream cheese and honey. Chopped peanuts and a graham cracker crust lend the perfect crunch.
Chocolanutty Banana Cake
Dessert or coffee cake? It's up to you. A hint of orange rounds out the flavors.
Caramel-Banana Muffins
Sugar-topped banana slices caramelize as they bake on top of these tender, cakey breakfast muffins. Serve warm drizzled with extra caramel topping, if you like.
Blackberry-Banana Lemon Trifle
There's a reason this is called a trifle-it's a breeze to put together! Instant vanilla pudding and pie filling mix and packaged shortbread cookies speed dessert prep.
Banana, Peach and Flax Swirly Smoothies
This easy smoothie recipe calls for mangoes, peaches and bananas along with a dash of honey. Stir with a spoon to get the swirled look.
Pumpkin-Banana Bread
Lisa Johnson of Gardner, Kansas, added banana to pumpkin bread for a new twist on quick bread treats. "This pumpkin bread is a favorite with our family," she says. "It's easy to make, and my two girls enjoy helping me. They especially enjoy it when it's done baking. It makes the house smell wonderful."
Banana Oat Breakfast Cookies
These fruit- and grain-filled cookies pack enough nutrition to be either a morning or afternoon snack.
PB&J Banana Bread
Banana bread gets a school-lunch spin in this moist and sweet quick bread.
Island Banana Foster Cupcakes
Top coconut cupcakes with bananas, butter, brown sugar and cinnamon for a tropical-flavor treat.
Banana-Fig Skillet Crisp
Toast oats, coconut and macadamia nuts, set them aside, then warm bananas and dried figs in brown sugar and rum. Put the two together and you've got crisp, no oven required!
Banana Split Ice Cream Torte
A crust of crushed sugar cones holds two frosty layers: chocolate ice cream studded with chopped banana and strawberry ice cream bejeweled with pineapple.
Cran-Banana Bread
Blend mashed bananas with a box of cranberry quick-bread mix for this easy-to-make double fruit treat.
Easy Banana Nut Bread
Make a couple of these easy nut-filled banana bread loaves; like most quick breads, they'll keep up to a month in your freezer. Overwrap in plastic wrap and place in a freezerproof bag. Thaw at room temp.