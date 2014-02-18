Asparagus Recipes You'll Love
Enjoy a taste of spring in our easy asparagus recipes, including recipes for roasted asparagus, asparagus salad, grilled asparagus and asparagus quiche.
Bagel Strata with Asparagus and Ham
Weekend guests? Create a bagel bar for Saturday's breakfast, then grab a couple of bagels to make this strata for Sunday morning.
Roasted Asparagus and Gnocchi
Keep it simple. Roast your entire dinner in one pan, then clear a little space in the corner of the pan to mix up a simple dressing. Bonus--one less dish to wash!
Creamy Potato and Asparagus Soup
Sauteed asparagus and honey-drizzled bacon top a velvety asparagus soup.
Spicy Asparagus Relish
Pickling is no mystery, especially if you leave out the canning part. Serve this kicky condiment on a relish tray or charcuterie board, or spoon it over grilled Italian sausages.
Spinach-Asparagus Quiche
This hearty quiche recipe comes from Fire Lake Camp farm in Paola, Kansas, where a U-pick asparagus patch draws visitors every spring.
Grilled Asparagus with Minty Lemon and Walnut Crumbs
Dress up grilled asparagus with this crispy crumb mixture, sort of a savory streusel made with panko, walnuts, lemon zest and mint. The combo is especially good alongside pork or chicken.
Garlic-Roasted Asparagus
This simple recipe from Fire Lake Camp farm in Paola, Kansas, is sure to become a spring standard on your table; it's perfect for both brunch and dinner. Don't be tempted to skip the lemon juice; the acidity brightens the flavors of the whole dish.
Chicken and Asparagus Risotto
Don't be afraid to try this Italian classic at home! Our hearty version is made with convenient rotisserie chicken and loaded with asparagus, herbs and lemony flavor.
Grilled Asparagus & Arugula Salad with Shaved Parmesan
Warm asparagus wilts the peppery arugula and melds all the flavors in this grilled salad. Use Parmigiano-Reggiano from Italy and fresh squeezed lemon juice for the best flavor.
Chicken and Asparagus Skillet Supper
Prepare this easy weeknight dinner in just 20 minutes with skillet-cooked chicken and microwaved asparagus and summer squash.
Shaved Asparagus Salad
Uncooked asparagus might sound strange, but this is essentially an elegant take on slaw-slicing a firm vegetable like cabbage or carrot thinly to break down its cell walls and allow a tangy dressing to soak in.
Bacon-Asparagus Strata
Asparagus, bacon and roasted red sweet peppers update a classic breakfast casserole mix of eggs, bread and cheese.
Sesame Asparagus
Serve this Asian-seasoned chilled asparagus with grilled meat, chicken, or fish. With just four ingredients, it takes only minutes to prepare.
Fettuccine Alfredo with Sun-Dried Tomatoes and Vegetables
Ready in just 15 minutes, this easy dinner calls for sautéed vegetables-Brussels sprouts, broccoli, mushrooms, and asparagus-along with a simple homemade cheese sauce.
Asparagus-Squash Salad
Homemade mustard-herb dressing gives just the right tang to a simple mix of fresh asparagus, yellow summer squash, salad greens and sunflower seeds.
Asparagus-Leek Risotto
Leeks, oven-roasted asparagus and lemon peel add flavor and pretty spring color to creamy risotto.
Ham-Wrapped Asparagus
This iconic three-ingredient Spanish appetizer is an addictive finger food that's just salty and porky enough to go great with drinks.
Asparagus Fritters
Asparagus fritters are a spring customer favorite at Bread and Cup in Lincoln, Nebraska. Chef-owner Kevin Shinn says you can use the same batter recipe with other vegetables, such as sweet peas.
Asparagus-Ham Bake
Bake a hearty breakfast or brunch casserole with cubed ham, fresh or frozen asparagus, rice and Swiss cheese. A sprinkle of panko mixed with melted butter gives the dish a crispy topping.
Warm Asparagus Salad
This warm vegetable salad boasts a flavorful blend of goat cheese, dates, pecans and asparagus tossed with balsamic vinaigrette.
Tender-Crisp Spring Braise
Chicken, potatoes and veggies cook together for a nutritious dinner that's missing only one ingredient-a bottle of white wine.
Asparagus-Zucchini Frittata
Crisp-tender asparagus and zucchini bring color to this healthy, crowd-pleasing casserole. Each serving has just 84 calories and 2 grams of fat.
Mushroom, Asparagus and Tofu Quiches
Tofu and soy cheese boost the protein of this golden vegetable and egg dish. Use fresh assorted mushrooms, including morels.
Citrus-Roasted Asparagus
Oranges and lemons add bright flavor to this quick and easy roasted asparagus recipe. Drizzle with homemade vinaigrette, and garnish with roasted citrus slices.
English Muffin and Asparagus Bake
This cross between a frittata and a strata makes a great meatless breakfast or brunch dish. Asparagus, sugar snap pea pods, cherry tomatoes, bell peppers and fresh basil pack in lots of veggie and herb flavor.
Morel and Asparagus Crispy Pizza
Morels, Gruyere cheese, asparagus and fresh thyme top a homemade pizza crust.
Spring Pork and Noodles
Seasonal veggies, pork and soy sauce dressing flavor this bright-tasting chilled noodle dish. Make this easy main dish ahead of time so it's ready for a light weekday dinner.