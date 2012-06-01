40 Fresh Tomato Recipes You'll Love

Chicago chef Rick Bayless says that the most intuitive approach to Mexican tomato salad is to recast chopped salsa ingredients--tomatoes, chopped green chiles, onions, cilantro and lime. "It's so delicious, such a no-brainer, and I've probably done it a hundred times," he says.

The guajillo chiles in Rick's recipe are smooth, shiny and reddish brown. In the world of chiles, they taste moderately hot.