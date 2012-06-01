40 Fresh Tomato Recipes You'll Love
Here are some of our favorite ways to use fresh tomatoes in appetizers, side dishes, main dishes, salads, pastas and pizzas.
Tomato Galette
Tender Parmesan-pepper pastry cradles heirloom tomatoes, shallots, goat cheese and fresh herbs in a fold-over tart that's ideal for weekend brunch. Serve it warm or at room temperature, though the leftovers taste great cold—if you have any!
Tomato Salad with Edamame Succotash
Protein-rich edamame makes this salad a nutritious meal, especially when paired with whole-grain bread.
Related: Fresh Summer Salads
Greek to Me Tomato Salad
Tuck grilled Halloumi cheese among ripe heirloom tomatoes. Scatter with quick-pickled red onion, oregano, pepper and olive oil. Dive in like it's the Aegean.
Tomato Pasta with Arugula and Parmesan
Light, no-cook lemon-garlic sauce dresses a tangle of linguine and vegetables. Mix red and yellow cherry tomatoes for the prettiest dish.
Tropical Tomato Salsa
Try this sweet, colorful salsa—made with tomato, mango and melon—over chips, fish or chicken.
Greek Orzo Salad
Olives and feta give salty punch to this pasta salad from Surdyk's Liquor and Cheese Shop in Minneapolis.
Related: Pasta Salad Recipes to Try Tonight
Marinated Garlicky Tomatoes
Cara Mangini spoons these luscious tomatoes over crostini that she's smeared with goat cheese or ricotta, then tops each with extra basil. You can also fold them into pasta or cooked grains like farro, or serve them as a side dish with bread to mop up the juices. The recipe comes from The Vegetable Butcher cookbook.
Fresh Tomato Tart
This recipe has been a favorite with Midwest Living® readers since it was first published in August 2000. It's from Geri Boesen, former creative director of the magazine. Geri combines Midwest-grown tomatoes (her favorites are from her home state of Iowa, of course) with fresh basil in a cheesy tart.
Cheddar-Tomato Cobbler
Sweet cherry tomatoes and caramelized onions bubble under cheesy cornmeal biscuits. Serve with a crisp lettuce salad for a meat-free harvest supper.
Tomato Bread
This simple tapa is served as a bar snack throughout Spain. The quantities are deliberately vague—this is a recipe you can (and should) improvise. Make it with ripe local tomatoes and the nicest olive oil you can afford for the best flavor.
Roasted Cherry Tomato Chutney on Squash
Annie France of Mission, Kansas, invented this beautiful summer dish. Juicy cherry tomatoes are roasted and served over spaghetti squash with herbs and mozzarella balls. Annie says she serves it as a side dish, but we think it would make a fantastic meatless main.
Roasted Summer Vegetable Pizzettes
Roast fresh tomatoes, onion, sweet pepper and seasonings for a summer vegetable puree that tops whole wheat or white pita bread rounds. Smoked mozzarella adds another punch of flavor in this recipe from Sarah Slater of Casa Nueva restaurant in Athens, Ohio.
Corn and Tomato Pasta Salad
Shredded chicken makes this gorgeous salad hearty enough to serve on its own for dinner.
Oven-Roasted Tomatoes
The sweet tomatoes blend with tangy-mellow balsamic vinegar and basil. Serve with some crusty bread to soak up the liquid.
Basil-Tomato Salad
Homemade Lemon Vinaigrette coats a fresh mix of lettuce, basil, and grape or plum tomatoes. For a meal, serve with chicken or fish drizzled with the vinaigrette.
Mama Carolla's Bruschetta
All our favorite Italian flavors—garlic, tomato, basil and cheese±meet in this crunchy appetizer. The recipe is from Mama Carolla's Old Italian Restaurant in Indianapolis.
Heirloom Tomato and Onion Quiche
The recipe was developed for heirloom tomatoes such as Cherokee Purple or Brandywine, but if those aren't available, use whatever kind of tomatoes you like. Drain sliced tomatoes on a paper towel before adding them to the quiche.
Related: Quiche Recipes For Any Meal
Grilled Tomato Melts
Gooey Monterey Jack cheese bubbles inside fresh tomatoes, while chopped sweet peppers and toasted sliced almonds add crunch.
Suncrest Gardens Farm Garden Delight
Sun-ripened heirloom tomatoes, zucchini, carrots and summer squash top Garden Delight pizza from Suncrest Gardens Farm in Cochrane, Wisconsin.
Related: So-Good Homemade Pizza Recipes
Roasted Jalapeno Gazpacho
Going to the trouble to roast a single pepper might seem unnecessary, but it adds a unique depth of flavor to the chilled soup. The recipe comes from Urban Roots Farm in Springfield, Missouri.
Tomato and Red Onion Salad
A simple sweet-sour dressing coats fresh tomatoes and red onions. For the best color and flavor, vary the variety of tomatoes. Tiny ones can be left whole; larger ones can be sliced or cut in wedges.
Tomato and Cheese Tart
Assorted varieties of tomatoes add color and freshness to this puff pastry tart. The pastry can be made ahead, then topped and baked at the last minute.
Fresh Veggie Pizza
This pizza is packed full of vegetables: tomtatoes, zucchini or yellow summer squash, sweet peppers, fresh mushrooms, green onions and more. If you have kids, have them help make this with their favorite vegetables.
Suncrest Gardens Farm's Pesto Pizza
Heather Secrist uses kale in her pesto for this tomatoey creation, though you can substitute arugula, spinach or basil if you prefer. "Pesto can be frozen in ice cube trays for use throughout the year," says Heather, owner of Suncrest Gardens Farm in Cochrane, Wisconsin. "Once frozen, place the cubes in a freezer bag to pull out as you need them."
Tomato-Zucchini Strata
Swiss cheese, plump tomatoes, tender zucchini and herbs flavor this rich breakfast bake. Bonus: You can make it a day ahead and bake it in the morning.
Zucchini-Pepperoni Pizza Frittata
Melty mozzarella covers tomatoes, zucchini, pepperoni, and fresh herbs in this quick-fix brunch dish.
Panzanella (Bread Salad) with Summer Vegetables
A backyard garden's worth of colorful summer veggies fill this beautiful potluck salad. The toasted bread chunks absorb the dressing and juices from the tomatoes; you won't believe how delicious they taste!
Chunky Tomato Salsa
Tomato plants gone wild? This giant batch of salsa will help deplete the vines.
Basil, Chicken and Tomatoes
For a fresh twist on Caprese salad, stack roma tomatoes, avocado slices and deli-roasted chicken. A squeeze of lime and sprinkling of fresh basil add just the right finishing touches.
Grilled Green Tomatoes with Garden Herb Salad
This recipe is perfect just before the beginning of tomato season and just as it ends. Grilling the tomatoes gives them a smokiness that complements their natural tanginess.
Spicy Poached Eggs in Tomato Sauce
Crushed red pepper adds heat to homemade tomato sauce; protein-rich eggs cook right on top. Serve with flatbread or multigrain toast for breakfast, lunch or dinner.
Fresh Green Tomato Relish
Don't let any hard, unripened tomatoes go to waste! Pile this gingery, sweet-tart relish on brats or hamburgers, or serve it over grilled fish. The relish keeps well in the fridge for 1 week, but if you like, it can be canned for longer storage or to be given as gifts.
Grilled Steak Sandwich with Herbed Tomato Sauce
Move over, burgers! There's a new sandwich in town. Rosemary and oregano season a rustic, open-face pileup that's ready in just 35 minutes.
Roasted Tomato Pasta with Mozzarella
Red and yellow cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella balls, and plenty of herbs and spices add color and flavor to this bountiful pasta salad. Sprinkle fresh basil on top.
Planked Salmon with Grilled Tomato Salsa
Grilling brings out the sweetness in cherry tomatoes, which pair beautifully with the smoky flavor of planked salmon. Brown rice or quinoa round out a healthy dinner.
Tomato-Basil Jam
Any variety of ripe tomato can be used for this sweet and tangy spread. Try it on sandwiches, as a topping for fish or meats or as an accompaniment for a gourmet cheese board.
Chef's Garden Salad
A salad showcases garden goodies like few other dishes. You can prepare this variation of a classic layered salad in either a 3-quart clear bowl or eight 16-ounce glasses.
Linguine in Fresh Tomato Sauce With Garlic-Basil Toast
Kalamata olives add flavor to the homemade tomato sauce in this vegetarian pasta meal. And it's ready in 20 minutes!
Tomato Salad with Queso Fresco
Chicago chef Rick Bayless says that the most intuitive approach to Mexican tomato salad is to recast chopped salsa ingredients--tomatoes, chopped green chiles, onions, cilantro and lime. "It's so delicious, such a no-brainer, and I've probably done it a hundred times," he says.
The guajillo chiles in Rick's recipe are smooth, shiny and reddish brown. In the world of chiles, they taste moderately hot.
Fresh Corn, Tomato and Chipotle Chile Salsa
Homemade salsa bursts with freshness thanks to straight-from-the-garden corn, tomatoes and sweet peppers. Chipotle chiles add a hint of heat alongside the tangy lime juice. It's like a bite of summer when scooped up on corn chips. You can also serve it with grilled meat or poultry.