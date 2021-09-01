Easy Frittata Recipes For Any Meal
Easy, versatile frittatas make a healthy breakfast, lunch or dinner. Sometimes described as a quiche without a crust, frittatas have an egg filling you can customize with any blend of veggies, meats and cheeses. Here are some of our favorite frittatas combos, including ones with zucchini, potatoes and squash.
Delicata Frittata
Eat breakfast for dinner by nesting rings of delicata squash in a skillet full of eggs, dotted with goat cheese and thyme.
Chard and Sweet Potato Frittata
Breakfast, brunch or dinner— this colorful meat-free frittata is a 30-minute meal that tastes nutritiously delicious any time.
Potato-Thyme Frittata
This flavorful frittata can be a simple brunch or weeknight supper dish; if you don't have fresh thyme, just substitute dried. The recipe comes from Urban Roots Farm in Springfield, Missouri.
Zucchini and Tomato Frittata
Zucchini gets a flavor boost from mozzarella, cherry tomatoes and chopped walnuts in a colorful frittata.
Southwestern Black Bean and Andouille Frittata
For a healthier (though less zippy) version of this crowd-pleasing frittata, use smoked turkey sausage links instead of spicy andouille.
Smoked Salmon and Roasted Red Pepper Frittata
We love this eggy twist on lox and bagels, but if your family doesn't like salmon, you can substitute another cooked breakfast meat.
Asparagus-Zucchini Frittata
Zucchini-Pepperoni Pizza Frittata
This pizza-style main dish egg recipe has slices of fresh zucchini and tomatoes along with pepperoni and herbs. Serve the hearty frittata, along with a fruit or green salad, for breakfast, brunch, or dinner.