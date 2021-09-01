Easy Frittata Recipes For Any Meal

By The editors of MidwestLiving.com
September 01, 2021
Easy, versatile frittatas make a healthy breakfast, lunch or dinner. Sometimes described as a quiche without a crust, frittatas have an egg filling you can customize with any blend of veggies, meats and cheeses. Here are some of our favorite frittatas combos, including ones with zucchini, potatoes and squash.

Delicata Frittata

Eat breakfast for dinner by nesting rings of delicata squash in a skillet full of eggs, dotted with goat cheese and thyme.

Chard and Sweet Potato Frittata

Breakfast, brunch or dinner— this colorful meat-free frittata is a 30-minute meal that tastes nutritiously delicious any time.

Potato-Thyme Frittata

This flavorful frittata can be a simple brunch or weeknight supper dish; if you don't have fresh thyme, just substitute dried. The recipe comes from Urban Roots Farm in Springfield, Missouri.

Zucchini and Tomato Frittata

Zucchini gets a flavor boost from mozzarella, cherry tomatoes and chopped walnuts in a colorful frittata.

Southwestern Black Bean and Andouille Frittata

For a healthier (though less zippy) version of this crowd-pleasing frittata, use smoked turkey sausage links instead of spicy andouille.

Smoked Salmon and Roasted Red Pepper Frittata

We love this eggy twist on lox and bagels, but if your family doesn't like salmon, you can substitute another cooked breakfast meat.

Asparagus-Zucchini Frittata

Crisp-tender asparagus and zucchini bring color to this crowd-pleasing breakfast casserole. Each serving only has 84 calories and 2 grams of fat.

Zucchini-Pepperoni Pizza Frittata

This pizza-style main dish egg recipe has slices of fresh zucchini and tomatoes along with pepperoni and herbs. Serve the hearty frittata, along with a fruit or green salad, for breakfast, brunch, or dinner.

By The editors of MidwestLiving.com