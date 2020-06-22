How to Get Big Flavor from Small Shrimp
America's favorite shellfish may be small in size, but they swing big on a weeknight—healthy, fast-cooking and always up for a flavor adventure.
Chipotle Shrimp Scampi
This south-of-the-border variation on a classic Italian-American dish has a little smoky heat. It's a quick weeknight dinner, served over hot rice.
Shrimp tips from our Test Kitchen:
QUICK THAW For convenience and price, you can't beat frozen shrimp. (Most "fresh" shrimp at the market are just defrosted anyway.) To thaw quickly, immerse the bag in cold water.
TAIL OR NO TAIL? The tails left on shrimp can be bothersome when eating, but they look nice. You choose whether to leave 'em on or take 'em off.
DEVEIN The dark vein running down a shrimp's back is not pretty (or appetizing). Use a knife to cut a slit down the center of the back, then lift out the vein with the tip.
Lemon Shrimp Pasta
This recipe is fresh and fast—just what you need on a hot summer's night (or any night at all). Wilting the arugula into the warm pasta softens its peppery flavor.
Pickled Shrimp Po' Boys
This recipe knocked our swim fins off. The shrimp soak in a lemony marinade with onion and peppers— a light and tangy twist on the classic fried seafood sandwich.
Vietnamese Shrimp and Noodle Bowls
These bowls check all the boxes with layers of flavors, textures and temperatures. Grab your chopsticks and dig in!
Coconut Shrimp and Watermelon Salad
This fresh and flavorful salad is a perfect dinner for a hot night, especially with a glass of crisp white wine. Be sure to use unsweetened coconut for the best flavor.
Dilled Shrimp and Orzo Bowl
Dill, shrimp and a hint of vinegar shine in this light, veggie-filled dish.
Spicy Shrimp and Sugar Snap Pea Kabobs
Ready in 30 minutes, these kabobs call for shrimp, sugar snap peas and cherry tomatoes brushed with a kicky Sriracha-based sauce.
Spicy Shrimp Tom-Yum
This classic Thai soup usually starts with simmering shrimp shells to make stock. We opted for a shortcut, adding tomato, mushroom and shrimp to boxed seafood stock that we flavored with lemongrass and galangal (a knobby cousin to ginger).
Garlic Shrimp
You aren't misreading the recipe: This classic Spanish appetizer delivers a lusty punch of roughly one garlic clove for every three shrimp! Serve with a crusty baguette for mopping up the luscious sauce.
Orange Shrimp with Zucchini Fritters
A colorful, healthy dinner of shrimp and vegetable fritters includes dipping sauce with Greek yogurt and orange-ginger flavoring.
Spanish Rice with Chicken and Shrimp
This easy entree starts with rice pilaf mix. Add chicken, shrimp, tomatoes, and peppers to make a flavorful 30-minute dinner.
Shrimp with Warm Coleslaw
Bacon punches up this easy 5-ingredient meal, ready in just 30 minutes.
Paella-Style Rice with Ham and Shrimp
Ham stands in for sausage in this one-skillet dinner inspired by traditional Spanish paella. Sop up the juices with warm crusty bread.
Caribbean Shrimp Kabobs
These weeknight-easy skewers marry gently spiced shrimp with juicy pineapple. Serve with rice and a fresh lettuce salad.
Pepper-Lime Shrimp and Grits
Mexican flavors give a fresh twist to this classic Southern dish.
Marinated Lime Shrimp
We created this dish as an appetizer, but it works great as a salad topper, too. Marinate cooked shrimp a couple hours before dinner, then drain and serve over lettuce with peppers, cucumber or whatever veggies you have on hand. Add tortilla strips for a crunchy finishing touch.