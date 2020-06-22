How to Get Big Flavor from Small Shrimp

This south-of-the-border variation on a classic Italian-American dish has a little smoky heat. It's a quick weeknight dinner, served over hot rice.

Shrimp tips from our Test Kitchen:

QUICK THAW For convenience and price, you can't beat frozen shrimp. (Most "fresh" shrimp at the market are just defrosted anyway.) To thaw quickly, immerse the bag in cold water.

TAIL OR NO TAIL? The tails left on shrimp can be bothersome when eating, but they look nice. You choose whether to leave 'em on or take 'em off.

DEVEIN The dark vein running down a shrimp's back is not pretty (or appetizing). Use a knife to cut a slit down the center of the back, then lift out the vein with the tip.