Fish Recipes for Dinner Tonight

By The editors of MidwestLiving.com
Updated June 03, 2021

Roasted salmon, tilapia tacos, halibut with beans and walleye chowder are among our fast and fresh ideas for fish dinners.

Start Slideshow

1 of 36

Quick-Roasted Salmon with Lemon and Herbs

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A side of salmon is as celebratory as a traditional meaty roast-in way less time. Elegant and easy, this recipe cleverly uses the same flavored mayonnaise for brushing and serving as a condiment.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 36

Pecan-Crusted Tilapia

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The nutty coating of this weeknight-friendly tilapia crisps up deliciously in a skillet, and the whole meal thing is done in 25 minutes.

3 of 36

Halibut with Garlicky Beans

Credit: Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

For deep garlic flavor without turning on the oven to roast, this recipe uses a technique called confit, which translates as simmering slowly in fat or oil. Result: evenly soft, mellow cloves and a bonus gift of flavorful olive oil you can elsewhere.

Advertisement

4 of 36

Grilled Halibut with Watermelon Salsa

Credit: Brie Passano
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A bright and fruity salsa dresses up simple grilled fish in this easy, healthful summer dinner.

5 of 36

Thai Curried Salmon and Snap Peas

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A brilliantly simple and delicious way to cook salmon, this 25-minute recipe is done in the time it takes to cook a pot of rice. Don't be tempted to skip the fresh basil; its flavor seals the flavor deal on this weeknight meal.

6 of 36

Grilled Fish with Lime and Tarragon

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

At Angry Trout Cafe in Grand Marais, Minnesota, this grilled fish is often served as a salad, atop a "whatever is colorful and seasonal" mix of lettuce, veggies and fruits. (For the full effect, make the restaurant's Maple-Mustard Dressing, too.) But the fish is equally tasty as a stand-alone main.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 36

Grilled Fish with Moroccan Vinaigrette

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This flaky white fish looks like a gourmet dish when served over a bed of couscous and dressed with mesclun (a mix of salad greens) and colorful radish slivers.

8 of 36

Tilapia Tacos with Chipotle Cream

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Cumin and cinnamon spice up ordinary frozen tilapia fillets for a fragrant pan-fried fish taco filling. Just add margaritas for the full restaurant experience.

9 of 36

Citrus Pesto Tuna

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The bright acidity of lemon and tangerine juices balances the rich flavor of pesto for a refreshing summery marinade.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 36

Dilled Shrimp and Orzo Bowl

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Dill, shrimp and a hint of vinegar shine in this light, veggie-filled dish.

11 of 36

Caribbean White Fish with Mango-Orange Relish

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Lightly pan-fried white fish gets a refreshing lift from a sweet confetti of oranges and chopped mango. Pair with rice or couscous for an easy meal.

12 of 36

Salmon-Potato Cakes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Bring a new flavor to salmon with our quick-cooking fish-and-potato cakes. Serve the cakes on a bed of lettuce with honey-Dijon salad dressing on the side. Only 20 minutes from start to finish!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 36

Potato Chips Meet Fish

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Serve tilapia coated with potato chips, herbs and honey-mustard dressing.

14 of 36

Seared Lake Trout with Summer Relish

Credit: Carson Downing
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Chef Adam Raupp of the Mission Table restaurant in Traverse City, Michigan, serves caught-that-morning lake trout with tangy corn relish and garlicky spinach vinaigrette. You can substitute rainbow trout, ocean trout, Arctic char, bluefish or striped bass in this recipe.

15 of 36

Steamed Salmon with Lemon and Vegetables

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A bed of pretty squash and carrot ribbons seasoned with lemon and herbs gently steams salmon in the oven, yielding moist, flavorful fish-with a veggie side dish built right in!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 36

Oven-Fried Fish

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A coating of seasoned dry bread crumbs, cornmeal and lemon-pepper seasoning gives baked fish a satisfying crunch without the fat and calories of pan-frying.

17 of 36

Garlicky Fish Tacos

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Our pan-fried tilapia is drizzled with garlic butter and lime juice. We garnished ours with fresh cilantro, fresh parsley and sliced pickled red onion. To quick pickle the onions, combine a sliced red onion with a generous pour of cider vinegar, a spoonful of brown sugar, toasted cumin seeds and a bit of salt. Let sit at room temperature for an hour before serving.

18 of 36

Cajun-Rubbed Salmon

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Fish made easy! Start with a quick sear-one of cast iron's best tricks-to seal in moisture; finish by baking in the oven. A simple pickle relish tops the spice-rubbed fish with tang.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 36

Mango-Barbecue Fish Tacos

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Fresh fruit and bottled barbecue sauce lend sassy sweetness to low-cal, vitamin-rich grilled fish tacos.

20 of 36

Old Bay Burger

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This tasty burger from Northern Waters Restaurant in Duluth, Minnesota, is essentially a tender fish cake on a bun. The key is grinding or chopping the fish enough to hold together--but not so finely that it becomes mealy. 

21 of 36

Glorious Glazed Salmon

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Sweet tamari sauce brushed on the salmon caramelizes into a delicious glaze.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 36

Crispy Almond Fish

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Make a quick, crunchy coating for baked fish with chopped almonds, fresh thyme and bread crumbs.

23 of 36

Dilly Smoked Salmon Pizza

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This simple smoked salmon pizza was inspired by one served at The Stone Barn in Nelson, Wisconsin. We love the ease of using purchased crust, but you can sub your favorite homemade dough.

24 of 36

Grilled Salmon with Pistachio-Basil Butter

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Top grilled salmon with fresh basil, pistachios, lime juice, garlic and butter. Store leftover pistachio-basil butter in your refrigerator for up to a week; toss with hot pasta or spread on toasted French bread.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 36

Lake Chowder

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Angry Trout Cafe in Grand Marais, Minnesota, makes this buttery, dill-flecked chowder with lake trout, a mild-flavored and relatively oily fish. The recipe tastes just as good with salmon or whitefish.

26 of 36

Citrus Salmon with Broccoli

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Cook tender salmon fillets in your skillet with a simple lemon juice-sugar combination and a sprinkling of fresh dill. Broccoli or green beans round out this quick and easy dinner.

27 of 36

Honey-Bourbon Salmon

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Although this recipe takes very little hands-on cooking time, be sure to allow an hour to marinate the salmon so it absorbs all the flavors of the sweet-and-salty marinade.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 36

Parmesan-Crusted Fish

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Sprinkle panko (Japanese-style bread crumbs) and Parmesan cheese on fish fillets for a super-easy flavor coating. While the fish is baking, cook julienned carrots in a skillet and serve with butter and ginger.

29 of 36

Mediterranean Salmon & Noodle Bowl

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Top fettuccine with skillet-cooked salmon, fresh baby spinach, roasted sweet peppers and reduced-calorie dressing for a speedy meal.

30 of 36

North Woods Fish Tacos

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

We trolled the lakes for this south-of-the-Canadian-border specialty. To give extra zip to the marinated whitefish, spoon on sweet-tart Midwest cherry salsa. Roll the chunks of fish in a tortilla along with the burgundy salsa, and finish it off with tangy sour cream.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

31 of 36

Great Lakes Salmon Chowder

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Asparagus slices add color, and the dill and lemon zest add fresh flavor to salmon that's packed with protein and heart-healthy.

32 of 36

North Shore Fish Cakes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Every self-respecting North Shore cook makes a version of this traditional Scandinavian main dish. A touch of nutmeg flavors the moist-on-the-inside and crisp-on-the-outside patties.

33 of 36

Sweet and Sassy Walleye Chowder in Bread Bowls

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Linda Rohr of Darien, Connecticut, came up with a Midwest version of East Coast chowder using lake-fresh walleye, corn and sweet potato chunks in a golden bread bowl. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

34 of 36

Tilapia with Almond Butter

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Serve skillet-cooked tilapia on a bed of snow pea pods, drizzled with butter and sprinkled with sliced almonds. It's ready in just 20 minutes.

35 of 36

Fish Tostadas with Chili-Lime Cream

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Top crunchy tostadas with broiled tilapia fillets, veggies and a zesty chili-lime cream for a dinner that's ready in 20 minutes.

36 of 36

Lemon and Dill Walleye Sandwiches with Tartar Sauce

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These sandwiches showcase fish grilled on a bed of lemon slices and served on toasted bread.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By The editors of MidwestLiving.com