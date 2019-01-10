20 Favorite Salmon Recipes

By Midwest Living editors Updated December 22, 2022

An excellent source of protein and omega-3 fatty acids, salmon makes a versatile, healthy main dish. It's easy to bake, grill, roast or saute. 

Salmon Grain Bowl with Carrot-Miso Dressing

Sit down on a Wednesday to a bowl of hearty whole-grain farro, seared salmon, and fresh spinach, cucumber and radish. The carrot-flecked dressing riffs off one that's a standby at Japanese restaurants.

Juicy J Salmon

At Soul Bowl in Minneapolis, chef and co-owner Gerard Klass sears salmon fillets, then brushes them with spiced cranberry sauce. For special-occasion drama (and ease), you can just roast a whole side of salmon. Toss a few citrus slices on the pan, too, for a garnish.

Citrus Salmon Salad

Chef Sarah Russo of Chicago-based Salad Club uses bitter greens in this salad to balance the sweet fruit and rich fish. If you prefer, swap in more mild-mannered kale, lettuce or spinach.

Quick-Roasted Salmon with Lemon and Herbs

A side of salmon is as celebratory as a traditional meaty roast-in way less time. Elegant and easy, this recipe cleverly uses the same flavored mayonnaise for brushing and serving as a condiment.

Smoked Salmon Salad with Everything Bagel Seasoning

Turn breakfast into dinner! This salad is loaded with all the flavors of your favorite bagel shop—smoked salmon, avocado, cucumber, jammy eggs, bagel chip "croutons" and creamy dressing.

Planked Salmon with Grilled Tomato Salsa

Grilling brings out the sweetness in cherry tomatoes, which pair beautifully with the smoky flavor of planked salmon. Brown rice or quinoa round out a healthy dinner.

Salmon Smorrebrod

Array the components as a make-your-own appetizer or light brunch dish. Improvise with thinly sliced radish or by offering RyKrisp crackers in addition to bread. 

Cajun-Rubbed Salmon

Fish made easy! Start with a quick sear-one of cast iron's best tricks—to seal in moisture; finish by baking in the oven. A simple pickle relish tops the spice-rubbed fish with tang.

Cider-Brined Coho Salmon with Dijon Cream

Freshwater salmon soaks up the flavor of cider-tarragon marinade created by Sally Sibthorpe of Shelby Township, Michigan. She finishes the elegant main dish with a cream sauce scented with aniselike tarragon.

Thai Curried Salmon and Snap Peas

A brilliantly simple and delicious way to cook salmon, this 25-minute recipe is done in the time it takes to cook a pot of rice. Don't be tempted to skip the fresh basil; its flavor seals the flavor deal on this weeknight meal.

Honey-Bourbon Salmon

Although this recipe takes very little hands-on cooking time, be sure to allow an hour to marinate the salmon so it absorbs all the flavors of the sweet-and-salty marinade.

Salmon-Potato Cakes

Bring a new flavor to salmon with our quick-cooking fish-and-potato cakes. Serve the cakes on a bed of lettuce with honey-Dijon salad dressing on the side. 

Basil-Buttered Salmon

An all-purpose marinade of basil and butter works great on salmon, halibut or sea bass fillets. Broil or grill for an easy meal.

Herbed Salmon

This recipe is a cinch to make, and you'll get all those healthy omega-3 fatty acids from the salmon.

Great Lakes Salmon Chowder

Asparagus slices add color, and the dill and lemon zest add fresh flavor to salmon that's packed with protein and heart-healthy.

Steamed Salmon with Lemon and Vegetables

A bed of pretty squash and carrot ribbons seasoned with lemon and herbs gently steams salmon in the oven, yielding moist, flavorful fish—with a veggie side dish built right in!

Salmon Wrapsody

Great Lakes salmon has a lot to sing about. It's packed with nutritious omega-3s and is sturdy enough for easy grilling. Marinated and wrapped in a tortilla with garlic-lemon mayo, it's a sure hit for an easy dinner.

Citrus Salmon with Broccoli

Cook tender salmon fillets in your skillet with a simple lemon juice-sugar combination and a sprinkling of fresh dill. Broccoli or green beans round out this quick and easy dinner.

Dilly Smoked Salmon Pizza

This simple smoked salmon pizza was inspired by one served at The Stone Barn in Nelson, Wisconsin. We love the ease of using purchased crust, but you can sub your favorite homemade dough.

Peppered Salmon with Roasted Root Vegetables

Carrots, beets and orange juice concentrate top the fish in this dinner, ready in just 30 minutes.

By Midwest Living editors