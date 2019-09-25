Fish Recipes for Dinner Tonight
Roasted salmon, tilapia tacos and walleye chowder are among our fast and fresh ideas for fish dinners.
Seafood Dinner Recipes You'll Want to Try
Seafood lovers will enjoy trying these inventive recipes, courtesy of Midwest cooks and our own Test Kitchen.
20 Favorite Salmon Recipes
An excellent source of protein and omega-3 fatty acids, salmon makes a versatile, healthy main dish. It's easy to bake, grill, roast or saute. Check out some of our favorite salmon recipes, including planked salmon, Thai curried salmon and Cajun-rubbed salmon.
How to Make All-Star Fish Tacos
After a year that’s thrown him many curves, an all-star Mexican chef in Minneapolis sharesone constant—his recipe for fish tacos.
How to Make An Amazing Seafood Boil at Home
The original one-pot meal, a seafood boil will be the most memorable dinner you cook all summer (and the one with the fewest dirty dishes). St. Louis Chef Kevin Nashan is coming in hot with tips for pulling it off.