Sizzling Mexican and Tex-Mex Recipes

By The editors of MidwestLiving.com Updated November 14, 2020
Get our best recipes for enchiladas, tacos, fajitas, casseroles, dips, salsas, soups, drinks and more with Mexican and Tex-Mex flavors.
Pork and Tomatillo Pozole

Pozole is a traditional Mexican soup thickened with hominy. This version, from Karen Bell, chef and owner of Bavette La Boucherie in Milwaukee, only gets better the next day, so keep extra slaw around for round two.

Slow-Cooker Carnitas Tacos

Cumin- and orange-perfumed pulled pork tastes great topped with sliced green onion, jicama and our salsa verde.

Mariana's Guacamole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

At Des Moines restaurant Tacos Mariana's, the classic avocado-lime-cilantro mash is doctored with cucumber, Cotija cheese, and chiles—the result is one of the best guacs we've ever tasted.

Grilled Steak Fajitas

All you need is a steak, a three-ingredient marinade, a few veggies and tortillas heated right on the grill. Boom. 

Chicken Empanadas

The secret to whipping out these deliciously cheesy chicken- and potato-filled pockets for your next game night or tailgate? Frozen, pre-cut empanada wrappers. The recipe comes from Minnesota chef and author Amalia Moreno-Damgaard.

Beer-Battered Fish Tacos

Jose Alarcon, owner of Centro restaurant and the bakery-cafe and market Vivir in Minneapolis, shares his recipe for perfectly crispy fish tacos.

Sweet Potato and Black Bean Enchiladas

Doctored with onion, chili powder and cocoa, canned sauce becomes a stepping-stone to something deeper.

Tres Leches Cake

A Mexican standard and guaranteed backyard crowd-pleaser, our brown-sugar sheet cake is soaked in milky syrup, chilled, then topped with whipped cream and berries.

Mexican Potato Soup

A favorite comfort food gets a bit of a kick with spicy chorizo sausage and chiles. This recipe is quick enough for a weeknight.

Garlicky Fish Tacos

Our pan-fried tilapia is drizzled with garlic butter and lime juice. We garnished ours with fresh cilantro, fresh parsley and sliced pickled red onion. To quick pickle the onions, combine a sliced red onion with a generous pour of cider vinegar, a spoonful of brown sugar, toasted cumin seeds and a bit of salt. Let sit at room temperature for an hour before serving.

Better-For-You Taco Meat

Nutrient-filled mushrooms replace some of the beef in this family-friendly taco filling, but they're finely chopped, so you won't even notice they're there! Use the meat for tacos, or on nachos or baked potatoes. (And feel free to trade the ground beef for pork or turkey.)

Horchata

Traditionally, this sweet drink is made by soaking rice (and sometimes blanched almonds, too) overnight in water, then pureeing and straining the mixture. We kept the seductively sweet, authentic taste, but skipped the drawn-out process. Our shortcut version uses purchased rice milk, and we could barely tell it apart from the real deal in side-by-side tests.

Chicken Carnitas Tacos

These crazy-good fried chicken tacos aren't for weeknights--but they aren't hard at all. Save them for a weekend party, when you'll have time to make TV host and author Andrew Zimmern's Tomatillo-Avocado and Grilled Pineapple salsas, too.

Frozen Strawberry-Mango Margarita

The fastest way to downgrade a margarita (or any drink) isn't cheap tequila; it's bottled lime juice. Dig out that squeezer and pull up your sleeves. It's worth it.

Beer-Braised Brisket Tacos

Season fork-tender meat with oregano, cinnamon and coriander. Then, for an extra easy-yet-authentic flavor boost, top with cabbage, radish and queso fresco.

Pick-a-Filling Tamales

Rotisserie chicken, melty cheese or spicy chorizo? Your choice.

No-Cook Salsa Verde

The avocado in this piquant puree of lime, cilantro, onion and tomatillos gives the salsa some richness and body.

Pepper and Portobello Fajitas

Portobellos have such a meaty texture, you might not miss a traditional protein in these simple grilled veggie fajitas--but there's enough marinade to dress a steak, if you want. (Plus the recipe, which comes from the book Pretty Simple Cooking, includes a simple bean side dish to make on the grill, too!)

Quick Green Chili and Chicken Enchiladas

Chicken tenders, Mexican-style four-cheese blend, green chile peppers and bottled green salsa fill these easy enchiladas. Buy hot or mild chilies to suit your family's taste for heat.

Spicy Queso Blanco

If American cheese has a purpose in life, this kicky, ultracreamy dip is it. 

Blackened Tomato Salsa

Chipotle peppers and broiled tomatoes make for a bold, smoky challenge to standard salsa.

Mexican Tacos Carnitas

Slow-cook pork shoulder roast and Mexican spices to tender goodness, then serve with corn tortillas. Fresh cilantro, green onion and bottled green salsa add the finishing touches.

Mexican Citrus Salad with Avocado

It's not just a salad-it's a crunchy, juicy, sweet, salty, tart, buttery, nutty potluck dazzler.

Pineapple-Cucumber Salsa Pico de Gallo

This salsa is the zestiest way to get your five a day. For the best results, chop the fruit and vegetables evenly into a 1/4-inch dice.

Any-Fruit Agua Fresca

Once you have the method down, you can improvise aguas frescas with almost any soft fruit.

Mexican Mac and Cheese

Pair Mexican flavors with pasta for this comfort-food casserole that includes sausage, salsa and Monterey Jack cheese.

Shredded Pork Tacos

Root beer and chipotle peppers yield pulled pork that's sweet, spicy, smoky and marvelously tender-perfect for wrapping in a tortilla with cheese and vegetables.

Rice and Red Bean Salad

Chili powder and cumin flavor this hearty, nutritious Tex-Mex dish from The Spice House in Milwaukee.

Mexican Sweet Potato-Veggie Medley

Create a meatless main dish in minutes by sauteing sweet potatoes, then adding canned corn and black beans. Top with a chipotle-flavor sour cream, avocado slices and fresh cilantro.

Chicken Enchiladas Adobo

Wrap meat in multigrain tortillas with adobo sauce and fire-roasted tomatoes for a fresh take on chicken enchiladas.

Mexican Meatball Stew

This easy slow-cooker meal has just five ingredients, all packaged or canned. Toss it together in minutes in the morning, and come home to a finished meal in the afternoon.

Tilapia Tacos with Chipotle Cream

Cumin and cinnamon spice up ordinary frozen tilapia fillets for a fragrant pan-fried fish taco filling. Just add margaritas for the full restaurant experience.

Mexican Winter Chili

Cook pork in a blend of cocoa powder, cumin, cinnamon, pumpkin and poblano pepper for a rich, hearty chili.

Mexican Polenta Pie

Great for a potluck or family dinner, this 12-serving casserole combines polenta with ground turkey, spices, black beans, tomatoes and Monterey Jack cheese.

Tortilla-Black Bean Casserole

Layer a tomato-bean mixture, cheese and tortillas for a casserole with south-of-the-border flavor. Let each guest top their portion with chopped tomato, shredded lettuce, green onions, olives and/or sour cream.

Black Bean Salsa

This salsa does double duty as a tortilla dip or a meat topper. Serve with a slotted spoon over grilled pork, smoked bratwursts or sausages, grilled chicken or salmon.

Chicken Tacos with Avocado Salsa and Ranch Taco Sauce

Fresh tomatillos and jicama add authentic tartness and crunch to this made-in-minutes dinner. You can find both veggies at large supermarkets or Latin groceries.

Avocado-Feta Salsa

Fresh herbs, tomatoes and avocados create a refreshing salsa. Serve with pita or tortilla chips.

Mexican Chocolate Icebox Cookies with Dulce De Leche Filling

Sandwich creamy dulce de leche filling between homemade chocolate cookies for a Mexican-inspired dessert treat.

Cucumber Habanero Margaritas

David Fries, an amateur barbecue competitor from the Twin Cities, loves to serve this refreshing and subtly spicy margarita at family cookouts.

Light and Layered Taco Dip

Ground turkey, reduced-sodium and light ingredients, and a confetti of crisp, colorful veggies make this potluck staple more nutritious than a typical layered dip-but every bit as tasty.

Fall Vegetable Fajitas

Thinly slicing tougher cuts of meat, such as beef chuck eye steak, flank steak and skirt steak, ensures tenderness. Tip: Pop the steak in the freezer for about 20 minutes before slicing-it should be firm but not frozen. Hold a chef's knife at a 45-degree angle to the meat and thinly cut across the grain.

Five-Way Margarita

Switching a few ingredients in our 10-minute limeade drink creates new options. Go for Original Limeade, So Strawberry, Blue Lagoon, Pomegranate or the nonalcoholic Designated Driver.

Turkey-Mango Quesadillas

Tuck mango salsa, Gouda cheese, and chopped turkey or chicken into flour tortillas for sweet and smoky quesadillas.

