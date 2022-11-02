Chef Jorge Guzmán's Step-by-Step Guide to Making Tamales
At home, chef Jorge Guzmán makes tamales with his family to celebrate his heritage. Jorge, a James Beard Award finalist chef who helms the acclaimed Minneapolis restaurant Petite León, walks us through his tamale-making process and tips for success.
Step 1
For each tamale, place the husk with the narrow end facing you.
Tip: Jorge wraps some of his tamales in banana leaves (sold frozen at Latin markets). If you choose to try them, know that they need to be softened over a gas flame or grill.
Step 2
Top with a good spoonful of masa (a dough made with masa harina [corn flour], lard or butter, and stock).
Step 5
Bring them together, turn the tamale 90 degrees, and use your fingertips to press the filling down, so it mushes into a cylinder shape.
Secrets for Success
Tamales take time, but these tips from Jorge will set you up for even better results.
Go in Stages
Braising meat the same day that you stuff tamales will take forever, Jorge warns. Prep and chill fillings ahead, so that tamale day is just about filling and rolling.
Don't Overfill
The masa swells, so leave an inch or so between the dough and the top edge of the wrapper to avoid a mess in the steamer.
Skip Tying
It looks nice for a restaurant, Jorge says, but takes too long. The tamales will hold together fine without.
Store Extras
Jorge freezes leftover tamales for easy weeknight dinners. They reheat well in the microwave.