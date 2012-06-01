Homemade Pizza Recipes
Try our easy pizza recipes for deep-dish pizza, chicken pizza, healthy pizza, margherita pizza, vegetable pizza and other varieties.
Mushroom-Arugula Pizza
Top purchased fresh pizza dough with fresh mushrooms and peppery arugula for an easy vegetarian pizza with loads of texture and flavor.
Sausage and Spinach Skillet Pizza
A hot cast-iron skillet mimics a pizza stone to create a crisp, evenly browned crust. We loaded our pizza with oozy red sauce and stretchy cheese. Fork and knife highly recommended.
Roasted Poblano and Corn Pizzas
Roasting the vegetables is an extra step, but it adds incredible depth of flavor to this Latin-inflected pizza (and you have to heat up the oven anyway!). The recipe comes from the blog A Couple Cooks.
Sprouts and Sausage Pizza
We can't think of a more delicious or surprising way to get an extra helping of veggies than this hearty pizza, topped with Italian sausage, Brussels sprouts a sneaky-simple sauce hack.
Squash Blossom Pizza with Honey and Ricotta
The voluptuous blossoms that eventually turn into zucchini, pumpkins or other squash have a delicate flavor-squashy, really-that plays well with herbs and mild cheese. Buy them at farmers markets or snip them in your garden to try on this beautiful, delicious pizza.
Suncrest Gardens Farm Garden Delight
Sun-ripened heirloom tomatoes, zucchini, carrots and summer squash top Garden Delight pizza from Suncrest Gardens Farm in Cochrane, Wisconsin. Try on Whole Wheat Pizza Dough or the crust of your choice.
Steak, Egg and Goat Cheese Pizza
Eggs on pizza? Yes, please! The runny yolks mix deliciously with savory roast beef and tangy goat cheese. To make it a meal, pair with a simple salad.
Pizza Margherita
Margherita pizza celebrates the perfect union of ripe tomatoes, fresh basil and soft mozzarella cheese. This type of crispy-crust pizza originated in Naples, Italy.
Blue Cheese and Balsamic Chicken Pizza
Topped with blue cheese, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes and a balsamic-spiked tomato sauce, this potent pizza has definite adult flavor.
Gouda and Red Onion Pizza
This easy pizza features shredded Gouda and caramelized onions. The recipe comes from Gouda maker Oakvale Farmstead Cheese in London, Ohio.
Loaded Greek Chicken Pizza
Frozen spinach-artichoke dip is the secret ingredient in this fabulous pizza that delivers an authentically salty punch of kalamata olives and feta cheese.
Cauliflower-Crusted Pizza
With zesty Italian seasoning, cheese and cauliflower, this satisfying pizza recipe skips the dough but more than makes up for it in taste.
Spicy Chicken-Peanut Thai Pizza
If you love Thai peanut sauce, you'll go nuts for this simple pizza. We especially love how the veggies go on after the pizza bakes, so they stay fresh, crispy and colorful.
Beef and Blue Pizza
Red onion, blue cheese, thinly sliced roast beef and chopped sweet pepper top a premade pizza crust for a quick and easy pizza dinner.
Meat and Potato Pizza
Chalk this recipe up as an occasional indulgence. It's topped with a totally mouth-watering combo of thin-sliced potatoes, bacon, sausage and a delectable garlic-rosemary butter. The recipe comes from Hidemi Walsh of Plainfield, Indiana.
Eat-Your-Greens Pizza
We threw pizza convention out the kitchen window in this utterly delicious (and beautiful) recipe. Frozen puff pastry pinch-hits for traditional pizza dough, yielding a flaky, crisp crust. A salad's worth of vegetables covers the top, along with just a bit of smoky ham and nutty Gruyere cheese. And say good-bye to marinara sauce. Instead, a drizzle of flavorful creamy garlic salad dressing moistens the pizza and adds big flavor.
Bacon and Tomato Pizzas
Using English muffins in place of dough saves time and makes for easy portioning. Top with sauce, arugula, tomatoes, mozz and turkey bacon for a satisfying, crunchy lunch or quick dinner.
Pineapple Barbecue Chicken Pizza
We updated the modern-classic barbecue chicken pizza by adding sweet, juicy pineapple.
Chicago-Style Deep-Dish Pizza
True Chicago-style pizza is in some ways a closer cousin to a casserole than traditional regular-crust pizza. One slice is a whole meal!
Sweet Bacon and Pear Pizza
Start with a premade pizza crust, then add cream cheese, sliced pear, chopped pecans, feta cheese, and bacon for a sweet-tart blend of flavors. Sprinkle with fresh basil and pass with honey for drizzling, if you like.
BBQ Chicken Grilled Pizza
Barbecue-sauced pizza tops the favorites list at many pizzerias. Here's our quick and easy version, which uses boneless chicken breasts, purchased barbecue sauce, smoked cheese and bottled banana pepper rings.
Chicken Garden Pesto Pizza
A pound of pizza dough and just five simple ingredients yield a flavorful and beautiful summer pizza. Feel free to substitute zucchini for the summer squash or fresh red sweet pepper for the bottled roasted.
Dilly Smoked Salmon Pizza
This simple smoked salmon pizza was inspired by one served at The Stone Barn in Nelson, Wisconsin. We love the ease of using purchased crust, but you can sub your favorite homemade dough.
Sweet Corn Pizza
Corn adds sweet flavor and crisp texture to this easy pizza. The pesto practically melts into the warm crust for a flavor-packed base.
The Stone Barn's The Modena
Marinated chicken, sweet onion, mushrooms, snap peas and feta top an oiled crust in this recipe from the Stone Barn in Nelson, Wisconsin. "The flavors, accented by feta and balsamic vinegar, blend for a creamy, tangy taste," says Stone Barn owner Pam Taylor. "The vegetables add a crisp, element."
Shrimp Stir-Fry Grilled Pizza
Chinese and Southeast Asian flavors infuse this seafood pizza. Cook shrimp and fresh pea pods with five-spice powder, peanut oil, orange juice and hoisin sauce for a delightfully different pizza topping.
Spring Breakfast Pizza with Spiced Hollandaise
Fresh asparagus, sliced hard-cooked eggs, cheese, cherry tomatoes and diced ham top an easy homemade crust.
Chicken and Corn Pizza
A mixture of Parmesan and ricotta cheeses bakes on a store-bought crust, then gets topped with corn, chicken, sweet pepper, lemon peel, goat cheese and herbs in this creative recipe.
Hot-Off-the-Grill Pizza
Kansas' Italian heritage inspired us to create Hot-Off-The-Grill Pizza. The state's impressive wheat production shows up in the tasty crust, a garlic-basil flatbread. Top it with roasted peppers, sliced meat, cheese and basil. To save time, substitute 3 cups of shredded pizza cheese for the mix of provolone, mozzarella and Asiago; you can also use purchased pizza dough if you like.
Buffalo Chicken Pizzas
Top pita bread rounds with Southwest-flavored chicken strips, blue cheese dressing, celery and bottled hot pepper sauce for a dinner that's ready in just 20 minutes. The flavor will remind you of your favorite wings!
Mixed Mushroom Pizza
Sliced fresh mushrooms top this garlic- and rosemary-infused pizza. Fontina Valle d'Aosta cheese, found in specialty cheese shops, melts beautifully into the crust, contributing a sweet and mild earthy taste.
Indian-Curry Veggie and Chevre Grilled Pizza
This Asian-inspired pizza is topped with goat cheese, chopped red potatoes, onion, zucchini, chile peppers and garlic. Even more flavor comes from a sprinkling of fresh cilantro, mint, ginger and an Asian spice mix.
Suncrest Gardens Farm's Pesto Pizza
Heather Secrist uses kale in her pesto for this tomatoey creation. "Pesto can be frozen in ice cube trays for use throughout the year," says Heather, owner of Suncrest Gardens Farm in Cochrane, Wisconsin. "Once frozen, place the cubes in a freezer bag to pull out as you need them."
Mexican Black Bean Pizza
Start this veggie pizza with refrigerated dough, then spread on blended black beans, spices, salsa and garlic. Top with cheese, chopped red sweet pepper and sliced green onion.
Zippy Zucchini Pizza
This egg dish is served like pizza but has no crust. It's a great way to use a bountiful harvest of zucchini, since the recipe calls for more than 5 cups of the veggie shredded and sliced. Serve the colorful, cheesy entree with a salad, fruit and bread.