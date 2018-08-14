How to Throw a Cabin-Inspired Backyard Grilled Cheese Party
Welcome fall with a cabin-inspired backyard grilled cheese party or picnic. We've got the sandwiches, cocktail and decorating ideas. Just add a pot of your favorite tomato soup.
Set the scene
Lean into the cabin look (and flavor) with a plaid runner, enamel dishes and a nip of oaky rye whiskey. At a playful party like this, an all-red floral arrangement delivers a juicier pop of color than classic harvest tones. Blankets draped on benches and chairs add woodsy charm to a deck or patio. (And they'll be handy after sundown.)
What a dish
Enamel is a characterful alternative to plastic for outdoor dining.
Shaken, not stirred
To make this Grand Autumn Cocktail, combine 2 ounces rye whiskey, 1 ounce St-Germain and 1⁄4 ounce lime juice in an ice-filled cocktail shaker; shake well. Strain over ice. Top with 3 ounces ginger beer and 2 dashes Angostura bitters.
Can-do spirit
Antiquing? Snag a few spice tins for DIY candles. Click or tap here for a guide to this easy project.
Grilled cheese—literally
Upgrade a childhood favorite by using grown-up ingredients and cooking outside. Grill over low heat (either directly on the grate or indirectly in a cast-iron skillet). If the bread is browning too quickly, move sandwiches to the top rack or wrap in foil. Top to bottom:
* Layer a petite baguette with white cheddar cheese, cracked black pepper and oven-roasted tomatoes.
* Start with white artisan bread, then add Gouda, blackberry jam and halved fresh blackberries.
* Look for bread flavored with rosemary. Pile it with fontina cheese, a drizzle of honey and thinly sliced apples.
* Give a classic grilled cheese sweet zip by sandwiching cheddar and red pepper jelly in potato bread.
TIP To get faster, more even melting on any toasted sandwich, use grated cheese rather than sliced.
Soup's on
Dress up tomato soup with garden basil and a drizzle of olive oil.