How to Throw a Cabin-Inspired Backyard Grilled Cheese Party

Upgrade a childhood favorite by using grown-up ingredients and cooking outside. Grill over low heat (either directly on the grate or indirectly in a cast-iron skillet). If the bread is browning too quickly, move sandwiches to the top rack or wrap in foil. Top to bottom:

* Layer a petite baguette with white cheddar cheese, cracked black pepper and oven-roasted tomatoes.

* Start with white artisan bread, then add Gouda, blackberry jam and halved fresh blackberries.

* Look for bread flavored with rosemary. Pile it with fontina cheese, a drizzle of honey and thinly sliced apples.

* Give a classic grilled cheese sweet zip by sandwiching cheddar and red pepper jelly in potato bread.

TIP To get faster, more even melting on any toasted sandwich, use grated cheese rather than sliced.