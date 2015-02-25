How To Build a Relish Tray
Even if you’re missing the neon Pabst sign and vat of frying oil, you can channel a Wisconsin fish fry at home with the essential starter: a traditional relish tray.
Not hungry enough to want a relish tray with the Friday-night fish fry at Madison, Wisconsin's, Avenue Bar? No problem: Come back any other night and have the deluxe version off the appetizer menu. "It's a nod to the '20s and '30s, when supper clubs were a big thing," says head chef Christian Behr. "They always served a relish tray. And it's still this great dish that people love to gather around." Here's how he builds one.
The club vibe Sliced cheese and crackers aren't the small-town Wisconsin way. Go for thin, crunchy breadsticks and a cheese spread.
A pack of pickles Consider pickles another of the classic must-haves. Christian likes cornichon and dill pickle spears, but adds other pickled produce, like beets or asparagus.
Classic additions Tray tradition calls for black ripe olives or green pimiento-stuffed olives. Rebels might opt for a mix of marinated olives from the supermarket olive bar.
Vintage charm Thrift stores are treasure troves of vintage glass bowls and trays at super-affordable prices. "Any pretty tray works. It just needs to look nice," says Christian. No need to be matchy-matchy.
Fun pick-ups Cocktail forks are a little uptight for this scene. Colorful party toothpicks or plastic cocktail swords feel more festive and supper-clubby.