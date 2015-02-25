How To Build a Relish Tray

Not hungry enough to want a relish tray with the Friday-night fish fry at Madison, Wisconsin's, Avenue Bar? No problem: Come back any other night and have the deluxe version off the appetizer menu. "It's a nod to the '20s and '30s, when supper clubs were a big thing," says head chef Christian Behr. "They always served a relish tray. And it's still this great dish that people love to gather around." Here's how he builds one.