Easy Nut and Snack Mixes
Add spice to your entertaining (or a weeknight treat!) with our 20 recipes for snack mixes. You'll find flavors to suit most tastes, including hot and spicy, cheesy, Asian, Cajun, tropical and honey-mustard.
Cheesy Rosemary and Pecan Snack Mix
On game day (or party night), plan to find us parked by this bowl of maybe the best snack mix we've ever published.
Cheesy Tomato Snack Mix
We packed this snack mix with extra protein and nutrients by adding soy nuts. You can find plain or flavored roasted soy nuts at large supermarkets or health-food stores.
Soybean Crunch
These addictive sugar-coated soybeans are a protein-packed snack, great for toting to the office or keeping by your desk at home.
Chili Pecans
A coating of spicy and sweet turns toasted pecans into a great party snack. Make these ahead of time—just store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 2 weeks or freeze for up to 1 month. Chili Pecans also make a great food gift at the holidays.
Wasabi Almonds and Popcorn
If you'd like to cut additional fat from this zesty snack mix, use five sprays of butter-flavor nonstick spray instead of butter. Be sure to add the spray right before eating to prevent the popcorn from getting soggy.
Slow-Cooker Sweet-Hot Nuts
Nuts in your slow cooker? Sure! Just toss them with sugar, butter and spices, and cook on low heat for two hours.
Spicy Rosemary-Peanut Caramel Corn
This is caramel corn all grown up—studded with salted peanuts, flecked with rosemary and kissed with cayenne. Make a double batch to pack as gifts, or set a bowl on the coffee table as a way-fun alternative to Chex Mix.
Hot and Spicy Snack Mix
Cayenne pepper and chili powder add heat to this combination of sesame and cheese snack sticks, corn nuts and pumpkin seeds.
Sweet and Savory Pecans
Rosemary and pumpkin-pie spice give these crunchy nuts a holiday flair, but they're delish with drinks or sprinkled on a salad any time of year.
Curried Snack Mix
Curry powder and soy sauce season this simple mix of rice cakes, chow mein noodles, crackers and roasted soy nuts.
Caramel Snack Mix
Don't be surprised if this nutty, caramel-y, chocolaty snack mix disappears quickly! Good thing it only takes six ingredients to whip up.
Cranberry-Popcorn Snack Mix
This no-bake combo of popcorn, Parmesan cheese, potato sticks, soy nuts and dried fruit is ready in just 15 minutes.
Roasted Nut Snack
Choose your seasoning—cocoa, curry, barbecue or five-spice powder—to spice up this recipe combining assorted nuts. Make it up to a week before your gathering.
Crunchy Cracker Snack Mix
Customize this recipe by substituting your favorite bite-size crackers for those we've listed. We've also given a choice of salad dressing mix for seasoning.
Crunchy Asian Snack Mix
Season wonton wrappers, sesame sticks and crisp pea pod snacks with brown sugar, soy sauce, rice vinegar, ginger and other spices for a snack with Asian flair.
Chili Corn Snack Mix
Lime juice and chili powder give a little kick to this combo of corn cereal, pretzels, almonds and dried fruit.
Cheesy Snack Mix
Grated Parmesan cheese gives extra cheesy flavor to this blend of crispy corn and rice cereals, canned shoestring potatoes, crisp breadsticks and bite-size cheese crackers.
Cajun Snack Mix
Cajun seasoning is a blend of black and cayenne pepper with onion, garlic and other herbs. It adds kick to this appetizer mix of peanuts, popcorn and pretzels.
Honey-Mustard Snack Mix
A generous dollop of honey-mustard and a buttery drizzle season this mix of cereal, peanuts and popcorn.
Tropical Snack Mix
Toss chopped macadamia nuts, tropical fruit bits and shredded fruit peel with popcorn for this flavorful snack mix. For another snack with tropical flair, put out a bowl of chips alongside our Tropical Tomato Salsa.
Chili Nuts
Spicy seasonings and a little ground cinnamon add sensational flavor to this snack without boosting its sodium level. Store at room temperature for up to 2 weeks or freeze up to 3 months.
S'More Popcorn Snack
Combine microwave popcorn, tiny marshmallows, nuts, dried fruit, chocolate pieces and honey graham cereal or snack cookies for fun-to-eat s'more-flavor munchies.
Snowflake Mix
Salty meets sweet as cereal, pretzels and peanuts get a coating of melted white baking pieces. Ann Midkiff from Jackson, Michigan, recommends using mint-flavor milk chocolate pieces in this recipe for a hint of the holidays. If you're making this at other times of the year, choose different colors of milk chocolate pieces as appropriate for the season!
