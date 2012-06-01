Easy Appetizers for Summer Parties

We made most of our savory sandwiches on mini party bread, found in the cracker aisle. You can also trim crusts and cut shapes from thin sandwich bread.

Left to right, starting on top row:

1 Brie, strawberries, basil

2 Mayonnaise, hard-boiled egg, chives, bacon

3/4 Pimento cheese, green olives/Hummus, roasted red sweet pepper, mint

5 Boursin cheese, cucumber, lemon zest

6 Cream cheese, smoked salmon, red onion, capers

7 Apples, mixed blue cheese and cream cheese, pecans

8 Mixed cream cheese and horseradish, roast beef, cherry tomatoes

9 Butter, radish, cracked black pepper

10 Pound cake, lemon curd, raspberries