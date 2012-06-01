Best Game-Day Snack Recipes
Your family will love these snack favorites, from dips to chicken wings to spicy nuts.
Loaded Buffalo Nachos
When it comes to game-day snacking, we leave the messy task of deep-frying hot wings to the pros. But buffalo-flavor nachos? Game on. (Be sure to use kettle-cooked chips; they're crunchy enough to support all the toppings.)
Cheesy Rosemary and Pecan Snack Mix
On game day, plan to find us parked by this bowl of maybe the best snack mix we've ever published.
Buffalo Sweet Pepper Poppers
These easy appetizers combine two party favorites — jalapeno poppers and buffalo chicken wings.
Pepperoni Pizza Pull
This warm and cheesy pull-apart bread takes just a few minutes to make. Keep the ingredients on hand for parties as well as a soup supper with family and friends.
Light and Layered Taco Dip
Ground turkey, reduced-sodium and light ingredients, and a confetti of crisp, colorful veggies make this potluck staple more nutritious than a typical layered dip—but every bit as tasty.
Buffalo-Style Chicken Fingers
Add to your game-day buffet with this neat-to-eat chicken breast variation of chicken wings. Dunk them in bottled blue cheese dressing.
Ricotta and Parmesan Spread
Fresh herbs season this ridiculously simple spread from BelGioioso Cheese in Wisconsin. It keeps well in the fridge and is delicious with cherry tomatoes or other vegetable dippers, as well as crackers or baguette slices.
Roasted-Tomato Salsa
Roma tomatoes add color and freshness to your game-day spread in this jalapeno-spiked salsa. Serve with assorted tortilla chips.
Buffalo Corn-Potato Chowder
Inspired by Buffalo chicken wings, this zesty twist on classic cheesy potato soup is perfect for dishing up on game day. The recipe doesn't call for chicken, but you can add it if you like.
French Onion Sliders
These totally indulgent sliders pack all the flavor of French onion soup into a tidy little sandwich. The recipe comes from Annie Marshall of the Indianapolis-based blog Everyday Annie.
Stuffed Party Pinwheels
Our recipe actually makes two different kinds of tortilla spirals-one flavored with curry powder, the other with garlic and herbs.
Slow-Cooker Sweet-Hot Nuts
Nuts in your slow cooker? Sure! Just toss them with sugar, butter and spices, and cook on low heat for two hours.
Buffalo Chicken Wings with Blue Cheese Dressing
Carrot and celery sticks add crisp crunch to the platter of Buffalo Chicken Wings with Blue Cheese Dressing. Our wings recipe includes blue cheese, garlic powder, vinegar, and spicy cayenne pepper sauce for kick.
Sauerkraut Balls
This traditional German appetizer, popular in northeast Ohio, comes from the Hey Hey Bar and Grill in Columbus. Even if you're not usually a sauerkraut fan, you may love the sweet-sour tang of mustard and kraut inside crispy deep-fried shells.
Bonanza Bean Dip
You'll get extra points with this bean dip. Lime- and jalapeno-spiced guacamole adds a kick to layers of refried beans, cheese, tomatoes and onions. Serve seasoned tortilla chips on the side.
Hot Spinach-Artichoke Dip
Parmesan, Monterey Jack and Swiss cheeses give melty goodness to this classic dip. We served it with toasted pita chips, but you can use crackers or sliced baguette.
Sweet-and-Sour Chicken Wings
A reader in Saint Paul gave us this recipe, which always gets raves from her guests. The sweet glaze uses pineapple juice, ketchup and soy sauce.
Spiked Chocolate Fondue
This crazy-simple slow-cooker chocolate fondue has just three ingredients (plus the dippers, of course). We especially love it with strawberries.
Mini Burger Party Platter
Serve our Mini Burger Party Platter with an assortment of fun condiments, such as Balsamic Mayo, Herbed Goat Cheese and Citrus Ketchup.
Chili Pecans
A surprise ingredient, coffee liqueur, adds a sweet background to this make-ahead snack. The recipe calls for ground Chimayo chile, but you can use any ground red chile you like.
Crunchy Cracker Snack Mix
Customize this snack mix recipe by substituting your favorite bite-size crackers for those we've listed. We've also given a choice of salad dressing mix for seasoning.
Bacon-Cheddar Cheese Balls
Freshly shredded cheese works better than packaged shredded cheese in a cheese ball. Prepare the cheese mixture the night before so flavors have a chance to blend. Shape and roll in the crumbled bacon or pistachio nuts a few hours before serving.
Jack Cheese and Smoky Chipotle Fondue
Lots of Monterey Jack cheese goes into this creamy fondue that gets a flavor boost from sour cream, chipotle peppers and bacon. Scoop it up with bread or tortilla chips.
Nacho Potato Skins
Whip up this easy appetizer and store it in your fridge until it's party time. To serve the skins hot and crispy, broil them just before your guests arrive.
Turkey Pesto Sliders
These six-ingredient party sandwiches are simple and delicious. The recipe comes from Annie Marshall of the Indianapolis-based blog Everyday Annie.
Mudslide Dip
This cheesy dip uses just two ingredients and can be kept warm in your slow cooker. Serve it with veggies, corn chips or tortilla chips.
Mini Italian Beef Sandwiches with Pepperoncini Slaw
These little beef sandwiches make a great appetizer for a party. And you can put them together in just 20 minutes.
Chicken, Bacon, and Cheddar Submarines
This crowd-pleasing party sandwich works on your schedule. You can prepare and bake it all at once for a party, or assemble the sandwiches the night before, and then bake them when your guests are ready to eat. Perfect for Game Day!
Chili Corn Snack Mix
Lime juice and chili powder give a Mexican kick to this snack mix combo of corn cereal, pretzels, almonds and dried fruit.
Cranberry-Barbecue Meatballs
A mixture of cranberry jelly and bottled barbecue sauce jazzes up classic cocktail meatballs in this easy, three-ingredient recipe. Prepare in your slow cooker or in a saucepan.
The Original Toasted Ravioli
This fried ravioli recipe, from Charlie Gitto's on the Hill in St. Louis, makes a fun party appetizer. We substituted frozen ravioli for the homemade they use at the restaurant. For extra-easy cooking, serve with a purchased marinara sauce.
Swiss-Artichoke Dip
Artichoke hearts, dried tomatoes and sauce combine for a rich, creamy dip. Our recipe calls for processed Swiss cheese because it melts smoothly, but regular Swiss cheese will work fine, too. The dip will have a more stretchy, less creamy texture, but it tastes just as good.
Fiesta Dip
Tortilla chips make bite-size appetizers for an easy, warm-from-the-oven treat. Stir together mayo, onion, two cheeses and salsa for the filling.