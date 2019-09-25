Entertaining

Most Recent

How to Make an Easy Pina Colada

See how to make a Piña Piña Colada like the founders of Mean Mule, a KC distillery that concocted this crazy-easy summer drink.
Easy Frozen Cocktails to Make in a Bag

How to Make The Ultimate Bagel Board

Chef Adam Eaton of Saint Dinette in St. Paul says a bagel brunch should feel like Thanksgiving in its bounty and color. Lucky for you, it's a heckuva lot easier.
How to Make the Best Guacamole

Want to rock your guac? We learned the secret of great guacamole from tiny Tacos Mariana's in Des Moines.  Now you can make it at home too.
Agave Spirits of Mexico

We present a crash course in the spirits of Mexico—and an introduction to their made-in-Kansas City cousin.
How to Throw a Cabin-Inspired Backyard Grilled Cheese Party

Welcome fall with a cabin-inspired backyard grilled cheese party. We've got the sandwiches, cocktail and decorating ideas. Just add a pot of your favorite tomato soup.
More Entertaining

8 Pro Tips for an Awesome Holiday Party

Minneapolis caterers share secrets for throwing big-flavor, low-stress holiday cocktail parties.
Backyard Barbecue Entertaining Tips

Almost every weekend, the smell of barbecue signals party time on a suburban Minneapolis patio. Jealous? We've got smoking tips to get you hooked.
How to Make A Perfect Michelada

Easy Entertaining with Friends

Ace of Clubs: Cookbook Club Potluck

Pull Apart Pizza

How To Build a Relish Tray

Even if you’re missing the neon Pabst sign and vat of frying oil, you can channel a Wisconsin fish fry at home with the essential starter: a traditional relish tray.

All Entertaining

40 Tailgating Recipes That Score

7 Sparkling Spring Menus

Quick-and-Easy Food Tips from Midwest Chefs

30 No-Cook Potluck and Picnic Recipes

45 Easy Potluck Recipes

7 Fabulous Fall Menus

30 Easy Appetizer Recipes

Celebrate with 50 Holiday Party Recipes

Best Game-Day Snack Recipes

7 Warm Winter Menus

Cool Summer Drinks

Easy Appetizers for Summer Parties

9 Pick-a-Topper Appetizer Flatbreads

Printable Ready, Set, Tailgate! Recipes

