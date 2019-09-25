Entertaining

How to Make an Easy Pina Colada
See how to make a Piña Piña Colada like the founders of Mean Mule, a KC distillery that concocted this crazy-easy summer drink.
How to Make The Ultimate Bagel Board
Chef Adam Eaton of Saint Dinette in St. Paul says a bagel brunch should feel like Thanksgiving in its bounty and color. Lucky for you, it's a heckuva lot easier.
How to Make the Best Guacamole
Want to rock your guac? We learned the secret of great guacamole from tiny Tacos Mariana's in Des Moines. Now you can make it at home too.
Agave Spirits of Mexico
We present a crash course in the spirits of Mexico—and an introduction to their made-in-Kansas City cousin.
How to Throw a Cabin-Inspired Backyard Grilled Cheese Party
Welcome fall with a cabin-inspired backyard grilled cheese party. We've got the sandwiches, cocktail and decorating ideas. Just add a pot of your favorite tomato soup.