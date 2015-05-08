Shortcake Recipes You'll Love
Find ideas for strawberry shortcake recipes and shortcake recipes with cherries, blueberries, blackberries and other flavor twists.
Strawberry Shortcakes
It's hard to top the divine trio of a tender biscuit, soft whipped cream and juicy strawberries. But our recipe includes four variations that keep those basic elements and add a little twist.
Blueberry Shortcake
Serve warm shortcake with a rich filling of sweetened blueberries and whipped cream.
Pink Lemonade Strawberry Shortcake
Pink lemonade concentrate gives a summery twist to classic strawberry shortcake.
Chocolate-Strawberry Shortcake Sliders
Classic strawberry shortcake reveals its dark, chocolatey side with these luscious mini cakes. The recipe makes 18, so they're perfect for parties.
Cherry-Berry Rich Shortcakes
Michigan's fruit belt inspired our Cherry-Berry Rich Shortcakes. We played up the sweet cherries grown in the Great Lakes State, along with blueberries and raspberries. A shortcake biscuit base and sweetened whipped cream complete the dessert.
Tropical Ambrosia Shortcake
Classic shortcake meets church-basement standard ambrosia salad in this surprising and crowd-pleasing dessert that's packed with tropical fruit flavor.
Cherry-Berry Shortcake Stars
Tossing the cherries and blueberries with a little sugar draws out the juices. The sweet syrup is a perfect complement to the flaky, sconelike shortcakes. The dough for these shortcakes will be sticky. To easily cut out the star shapes, dip the cutter in flour between each cut.
Strawberry-Walnut Shortcakes
Nuts and orange zest give a crunchy and flavorful twist to this summer classic.
Gingered Cantaloupe and Blackberry Shortcakes
Shortcake is a scrumptious showcase for fruit. This recipe calls for melon and berries coated with honey-ginger syrup on top of ginger-flavored cakes.