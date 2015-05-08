Shortcake Recipes You'll Love

By The editors of MidwestLiving.com
Updated September 10, 2021

Find ideas for strawberry shortcake recipes and shortcake recipes with cherries, blueberries, blackberries and other flavor twists.

Strawberry Shortcakes

It's hard to top the divine trio of a tender biscuit, soft whipped cream and juicy strawberries. But our recipe includes four variations that keep those basic elements and add a little twist.

Blueberry Shortcake

Serve warm shortcake with a rich filling of sweetened blueberries and whipped cream.

Pink Lemonade Strawberry Shortcake

Pink lemonade concentrate gives a summery twist to classic strawberry shortcake. 

Chocolate-Strawberry Shortcake Sliders

Classic strawberry shortcake reveals its dark, chocolatey side with these luscious mini cakes. The recipe makes 18, so they're perfect for parties.

Cherry-Berry Rich Shortcakes

Michigan's fruit belt inspired our Cherry-Berry Rich Shortcakes. We played up the sweet cherries grown in the Great Lakes State, along with blueberries and raspberries. A shortcake biscuit base and sweetened whipped cream complete the dessert.

Tropical Ambrosia Shortcake

Classic shortcake meets church-basement standard ambrosia salad in this surprising and crowd-pleasing dessert that's packed with tropical fruit flavor.

Cherry-Berry Shortcake Stars

Tossing the cherries and blueberries with a little sugar draws out the juices. The sweet syrup is a perfect complement to the flaky, sconelike shortcakes. The dough for these shortcakes will be sticky. To easily cut out the star shapes, dip the cutter in flour between each cut.

Strawberry-Walnut Shortcakes

Nuts and orange zest give a crunchy and flavorful twist to this summer classic.

Gingered Cantaloupe and Blackberry Shortcakes

Shortcake is a scrumptious showcase for fruit. This recipe calls for melon and berries coated with honey-ginger syrup on top of ginger-flavored cakes.

