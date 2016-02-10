Delicious Red Velvet Dessert Recipes

By Midwest Living editors Updated November 23, 2022
Credit: Scott Little

Try our moist red velvet cake, red velvet cupcakes with cream cheese frosting, red velvet cheesecake, and more luscious red velvet desserts.

Start Slideshow

1 of 11

Red Velvet Raspberry Cupcakes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These cupcakes get a double dose of raspberry flavor, with raspberry liqueur in the cake as well as the frosting. Top with fresh raspberries, too, if you like!

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 11

Fabulous Red Velvet Cake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

We gussied up chocolate cake mix with sour cream and red food coloring for Fabulous Red Velvet Cake. Then, we crowned the cake with a white chocolate-cream cheese frosting and toasted coconut.

Related: Ultimate Cake Recipes

3 of 11

Red-Hot Velvet Brownies

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These cinnamon-spiked red velvet bars taste just like red-hot candies—with a layer of luscious cream cheese frosting on top! 

Related: Rich, Moist Brownie Recipes

Advertisement

4 of 11

Red Velvet Cheesecake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

We took the red velvet cake we love and gave it a creamy twist. Don't let the red color fool you: The flavor is all chocolate.

Related: Rich and Creamy Cheesecakes

5 of 11

Red Velvet Sundae Jars

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These sundaes are more than just another excuse to ride the Mason jar wave. There's genius under that screw-top, thanks to inspiration from Silver Lining Creamery in Rapid City. Bake the cake batter in the jars; pile ice cream, fudge and nuts on top; then stash them in the freezer. They're perfect for serving at parties or any special occasion.

6 of 11

Red Velvet Whoopie Pies with Peppermint Filling

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Peppermint and cream cheese fill these soft, rich red velvet cookies.

Related: See our Classic Quick Whoopie Pie

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 11

Chocolate and Vanilla Red Velvet Cake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Decadent chocolate ganache covers this red velvet cake; the mascarpone and vanilla bean filling adds creamy texture and big flavor.

Related: Ultimate Cake Recipes

8 of 11

Red Velvet Shortbread Cookies

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A dip into white chocolate makes these delicate chocolate cookies party-perfect. 

Related: Shortbread Cookies 12 Ways

9 of 11

Red Velvet Buttermilk Brownies

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Homemade buttercream frosting tops these moist brownies. Store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 11

Red Velvet Pots

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

For a cake that comes together in minutes, just mix and microwave. Top with a powdered sugar heart. Perfect for a Valentine's Day dessert or other special occasion.

11 of 11

Red Velvet Cupcakes with White Chocolate Filling and Mascarpone Frosting

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These special-occasion cupcakes have decadent white chocolate whipped cream centers and a rich mascarpone frosting.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Midwest Living editors