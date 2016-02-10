Delicious Red Velvet Dessert Recipes
Try our moist red velvet cake, red velvet cupcakes with cream cheese frosting, red velvet cheesecake, and more luscious red velvet desserts.
Red Velvet Raspberry Cupcakes
These cupcakes get a double dose of raspberry flavor, with raspberry liqueur in the cake as well as the frosting. Top with fresh raspberries, too, if you like!
Fabulous Red Velvet Cake
We gussied up chocolate cake mix with sour cream and red food coloring for Fabulous Red Velvet Cake. Then, we crowned the cake with a white chocolate-cream cheese frosting and toasted coconut.
Related: Ultimate Cake Recipes
Red-Hot Velvet Brownies
These cinnamon-spiked red velvet bars taste just like red-hot candies—with a layer of luscious cream cheese frosting on top!
Related: Rich, Moist Brownie Recipes
Red Velvet Cheesecake
We took the red velvet cake we love and gave it a creamy twist. Don't let the red color fool you: The flavor is all chocolate.
Related: Rich and Creamy Cheesecakes
Red Velvet Sundae Jars
These sundaes are more than just another excuse to ride the Mason jar wave. There's genius under that screw-top, thanks to inspiration from Silver Lining Creamery in Rapid City. Bake the cake batter in the jars; pile ice cream, fudge and nuts on top; then stash them in the freezer. They're perfect for serving at parties or any special occasion.
Red Velvet Whoopie Pies with Peppermint Filling
Peppermint and cream cheese fill these soft, rich red velvet cookies.
Related: See our Classic Quick Whoopie Pie
Chocolate and Vanilla Red Velvet Cake
Decadent chocolate ganache covers this red velvet cake; the mascarpone and vanilla bean filling adds creamy texture and big flavor.
Related: Ultimate Cake Recipes
Red Velvet Shortbread Cookies
A dip into white chocolate makes these delicate chocolate cookies party-perfect.
Related: Shortbread Cookies 12 Ways
Red Velvet Buttermilk Brownies
Homemade buttercream frosting tops these moist brownies. Store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.
Red Velvet Pots
For a cake that comes together in minutes, just mix and microwave. Top with a powdered sugar heart. Perfect for a Valentine's Day dessert or other special occasion.
Red Velvet Cupcakes with White Chocolate Filling and Mascarpone Frosting
These special-occasion cupcakes have decadent white chocolate whipped cream centers and a rich mascarpone frosting.