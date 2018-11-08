Recipes for the Ultimate Pie (and Piecrust) from Sister Pie
Detroit's Sister Pie bakery shares recipes for tantalizing pies, unforgettable all-butter crust and other from-scratch treats. Try a reimagined classic such as Toasted Marshmallow Sweet Potato Pie or make good use of dough scraps with Pie Cookies.
Cranberry Crumble Pie
Lisa Ludwinski of Sister Pie in Detroit says this sweet-tart recipe, which she shares in her Sister Pie cookbook, might be her all-time favorite-especially served with vanilla ice cream. Note: There is a step of blind-baking the crust (par-baking it before filling so that the crust gets nice and crispy). You'll need pie weights or a couple pounds of dried beans.
Best-Ever All-Butter Pie Pastry
We are rather obsessed with this incredibly buttery, flaky pastry, from the Sister Pie cookbook, inspired by the Detroit cafe of the same name. Author and pie-baker extraordinaire Lisa Ludwinski's recipe makes pastry for 2 single- or 1 double-crusted or lattice-top pie.
Toasted Marshmallow Sweet Potato Pie
This pie is a bit of a time commitment, but what a showstopper! The recipe comes from the Sister Pie cafe in Detroit. Note that you'll need pie weights or a couple pounds of dried beans for blind-baking the crust. Also, if you don't have a broiler-safe pie plate (metal is safest), you will need a kitchen torch to toast the topping. They are quite inexpensive.
Pie Cookies
At Sister Pie in Detroit, they make these buttery, buttercream- or ganache-filled sandwich cookies from scraps of dough leftover from making pies. You can do the same, storing them in the freezer until you have enough. Or just make a fresh batch of pastry-it's worth it! The recipe comes from cafe owner Lisa Ludwinski's debut cookbook, Sister Pie.
Apple Sage Gouda Pie
The sage and cheese flavors in this pie are very subtle, savory enough to make the pie stand out without distracting from its sweet apple essence. The recipe comes from the Sister Pie cookbook, by Detroiter Lisa Ludwinski.
Bittersweet Chocolate and Pear Pie
This rich, chocolate-y pie's flavor really depends on ripe, flavorful pears. (In other words, if they're still rock-hard, don't bother.) For a topping idea, try making homemade whipped cream with a dollop of sour cream whipped in; the slight acidity nicely cuts through the pie's chocolatey richness.
Piecrust Crackers
These clever, buttery crackers are great with drinks, or served with soup. You can make them with fresh pastry, but at Sister Pie in Detroit, they're made with scraps. (Collect pastry trimmings each time you bake a pie and save them in a freezer bag.)
Egg-on-Top Galettes with Potato and Cream Cheese
Quiche, we love you-but these individual egg tarts from Sister Pie in Detroit may be our new favorite way to eat piecrust for breakfast. The key is serving the galettes with mustard, which cuts the richness of the pastry, egg and cream cheese. (They're doable to make in the morning for brunch, just be sure to prep the pastry in advance.)