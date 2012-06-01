Make Your Best Pie Ever

This recipe for this creamy, pecan-custard pie takes its name from the battleship Missouri, where it was said to be served to President Harry Truman. When the president requested the recipe, the chief steward refused, but decided to share it after retiring in 1970.

The recipe was submitted by a Columbia, Missouri, reader for a Midwest Living pie contest. "I fix it a lot for company," says the reader. "Almost everybody asks for the recipe after they try it."