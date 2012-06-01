Make Your Best Pie Ever

By Midwest Living editors Updated November 23, 2022
Create your best pie ever with our 45 recipes for favorites including chocolate, pecan, lemon, cherry and pumpkin.
True Butterscotch Pie

The trick to the filling in this Iowa State Fair prizewinning recipe? Stirring and stirring while it cooks. The recipe comes from Louise Piper of Garner.

Millionaire's Pie

This pie might be the ultimate comfort food: a gooey chocolate-pecan filling nestled in a flaky piecrust.

Lemon-Cream Cheese Pie

This longtime reader-favorite recipe makes two pies; if you like, freeze one. To thaw, let the frozen pie stand in the fridge overnight.

Peanut Butter Chiffon Pie

Peanut butter lovers, rejoice. This pie is so good, and it has a twist: Melba toast replaces graham cracker crumbs for a crisp, salty foil to the decadent filling.

Toasted Marshmallow Sweet Potato Pie

This pie is a bit of a time commitment, but what a showstopper! The recipe comes from the Sister Pie cafe in Detroit. Note that you'll need pie weights or a couple pounds of dried beans for blind-baking the crust. Also, if you don't have a broiler-safe pie plate (metal is safest), you will need a kitchen torch to toast the topping. They are quite inexpensive.

Pecan't Pie

Credit: Adam Albright
Gerard Klass, chef and co-owner of Soul Bowl in Minneapolis, created this genius sweet-and-salty pie. It calls for pretzels, so nut allergy folks can finally have in on the goodness of pecan pie.

Chocolate Cream Pie

The filling of this chocolate-crust pie is luscious, but not too rich. (Think old-fashioned chocolate pudding.) A bit of sour cream in the whipped topping balances the chocolate perfectly.

Cranberry Crumble Pie

Lisa Ludwinski of Sister Pie in Detroit says this sweet-tart recipe, which she shares in her new Sister Pie cookbook, might be her all-time favorite-especially served with vanilla ice cream. Note: There is a step of blind-baking the crust (par-baking it before filling so that the crust gets nice and crispy). You'll need pie weights or a couple pounds of dried beans.

S'more Pie a la Marshmallow Crème

Cream cheese brings body and richness to so-chocolatey mousse filling. More wow comes from the blend of marshmallow crème and crème de cacao draped over the top.

USS Missouri Buttermilk Pie

This recipe for this creamy, pecan-custard pie takes its name from the battleship Missouri, where it was said to be served to President Harry Truman. When the president requested the recipe, the chief steward refused, but decided to share it after retiring in 1970.

The recipe was submitted by a Columbia, Missouri, reader for a Midwest Living pie contest. "I fix it a lot for company," says the reader. "Almost everybody asks for the recipe after they try it." 

Fantasy Chocolate Pie

Dream about all the ingredients you'd like to see in a dessert, and you'll see why we named this Fantasy Chocolate Pie. It's made with three kinds of chocolate pieces (milk chocolate, semisweet and semisweet-and-white-chocolate swirled)—plus coconut, pecans and almonds. For extra indulgence, top with whipped cream and chocolate curls.

Bittersweet Chocolate and Pear Pie

This rich, chocolate-y pie's flavor really depends on ripe, flavorful pears. (In other words, if they're still rock-hard, don't bother.) For a topping idea, try making homemade whipped cream with a dollop of sour cream whipped in; the slight acidity nicely cuts through the pie's chocolatey richness.

Pumpkin Chiffon Pie

A spiced filling, made from whipped cream, creates a lighter-tasting version of traditional pumpkin pie. The gingersnap crust adds more kick than classic crusts.

Honey Vinegar Pie

Credit: Blaine Moats
It's all in a name, right? That's what Cincinnati chef Lou Ginocchio discovered when Honey Vinegar Pie sent customers' heads spinning. "No one was expecting a pie with vinegar in its name to be this luxurious."

Wisconsin Harvest Pie

This almond-kissed, fruit-packed pie comes from David Harper, of Richland Center, Wisconsin. He likes to serve it with a wedge of Wisconsin cheese, but it's just as good with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream! The recipe was a finalist in a Midwest Living recipe contest.

Banana and Peanut Butter Pie

Sliced bananas hide under a rich filling of peanut butter, cream cheese and honey. Chopped peanuts and a graham cracker crust lend the perfect crunch.

Redemption Hazelnut Pie

This über-sweet pie is essentially a traditional pecan pie made with hazelnuts. This recipe comes from Patty Pinner's cookbook Sweety Pies.

Peanut Butter-Fudge Pie

Vanilla ice cream, gooey fudge sauce and peanuts sit on a chewy rice-cereal crust. Trust us, it's out of this world-perfect for potlucks or family dinners.

Mom's Oatmeal Pie

We love the nutty oatmeal taste of this sweet treat, and it's a healthier alternative to most desserts. If you like, serve this pie with a berry topping instead of whipped cream.

Triple Lemon Pie

This pie earns its triple-lemon name from lemon zest, lemon juice and lemon extract. (You can add lemon slices and whipped cream on top of the baked pie for even more lemony goodness.) A store-bought piecrust speeds prep time.

Kansas-Style Lime Pie

Line zest and lime juice combine in this light, airy and easy-to-make dessert from a Kansas bakery. The recipe gives instructions for an orange variation, too.

Triple Pear Pie with Walnut Crust

You can't mistake the fruit in this cardamom-spiced beauty. Pear nectar and dried pears complement thick slices of fresh, juicy Bosc pears.

Paradise Pumpkin Pie

A cheesecake layer and nut topping help this pumpkin pie stand out from its peers. This recipe was a winner at the Morton, Illinois, Pumpkin Festival baking competition.

Peoria Rhubarb Cream Pie

Who needs strawberries? Rhubarb shines alone in this wonderfully old-fashioned streusel-topped pie.

Something Special Apple-Cherry Pie

This recipe combines favorite pie fillings apple and cherry into one mouthwatering pie. A layer of toasted almonds adds a nutty crunch.

Peppermint Brownie Pie

Can't find mint-flavored pieces? Use regular chocolate chips and add ½ teaspoon peppermint extract to the batter.

Apple Butter Pumpkin Pie

The classic pumpkin pie gets even better with the addition of apple butter, which gives extra sweetness and a slightly softer texture to the dessert. A streusel topping adds a bit of crunch.

Crumb-Topped Apple Pie Trio

Crisp on top, sweetly tender inside, this dessert blends tart and sweet apples—Granny Smith, Jonagold and Braeburn—with sugar and cinnamon under a brown-sugar and walnut crumb topping.

Apple-Cranberry Walnut Pie

Sweet apples balance the tang of cranberries in this fall favorite.

Luke's Lemon Meringue Pie

This lemon meringue pie recipe, which includes candied lemon peel, was a favorite at Southmoreland on the Plaza, a historic 13-room inn northeast of Country Club Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri. 

Rhubarb Pie

On The Register's Annual Great Bicycle Race Across Iowa (RAGBRAI), pie is king, and rhubarb reigns supreme. Orange peel and cinnamon flavor the soft rhubarb filling in this recipe inspired by RAGBRAI food vendors that populate the route.

Mixed Dried Fruit Pie

This winning double-crust pie from Faye Hunton of Sedalia, Missouri, gets big flavor from plumped apples, apricots and cherries.

North Dakota Juneberry Pie

Called the Blueberry of the Northern Plains, juneberries (also known as serviceberries) give bakers in North and South Dakota a reason to warm kitchens in summer. Pies featuring the berry bake a deep purply red and bring a nutty almond flavor to every fork full.

Peanut Butter Pie

Creamy peanut butter filling with a swirl of meringue on top makes this dessert irresistible at Tonka Hills Restaurant in Linn Creek, Missouri.

Michigan Cherry-Berry Pie

Frozen unsweetened tart red cherries, frozen red raspberries and cherry juice or cranberry juice form the heart of this recipe.

Decadent Caramel-Pecan Pie

This pie offers a great a blend of pecans, chocolate and butterscotch. The recipe comes from The American Club in Kohler, Wisconsin.

Summer Breeze Lime Pie

A triple dose of lime-zest, juice and curd-gives this dreamy pie its refreshing flavor. The pretzel crust adds unexpected salty punch.

By Midwest Living editors