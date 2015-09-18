Perfect Pumpkin Pie Recipes
These crowd-pleasing pumpkin pie recipes—with flavor variations like pumpkin chess pie, pumpkin cream cheese pie and pumpkin chiffon pie—are sure to sweeten any celebration.
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Pie
Cream cheese strudel inspired the owner of Just Pies in Westerville, Ohio, to build a pumpkin pie with a surprise cream cheese layer. For the creamiest pumpkin pie, don't overbake.
Apple Butter Pumpkin Pie
The classic pumpkin pie gets even better with the addition of apple butter, which gives extra sweetness and a slightly softer texture to the dessert. A streusel topping adds a bit of crunch.
Maple Pumpkin Pie with Salted Pecan Brittle
The combination of maple and pumpkin flavors make a second slice of this pie hard to resist. Prepare the pecan brittle up to a week ahead, then sprinkle on just before serving.
Paradise Pumpkin Pie
A cheesecake layer and nut topping help this pumpkin pie stand out from its peers. This recipe was a winner at the Morton, Illinois, Pumpkin Festival baking competition.
Pumpkin Chiffon Pie
A spiced filling, made from whipped cream, creates a lighter-tasting version of traditional pumpkin pie. The gingersnap crust adds more kick than classic crusts.
Mommy's Pumpkin Pie
"This recipe is adapted from my mother's classic pumpkin pie," says Linda Hundt, owner of Sweetielicious Bakery Cafe in DeWitt, Michigan. "I added cream to make it a bit richer and orange zest for flavor." The result is a dark, mahogany pumpkin pie with ginger-cinnamon-clove spiciness.
Pumpkin-Pecan Tassies
These tiny pies, baked in a muffin tin, showcase the flavors of pumpkin and pecans in a one- or two-bite dessert.
Pumpkin Chess Pie
The bakers at Wick's Pies in Winchester, Indiana, crossed chess pie with pumpkin pie, adding more eggs, more spices and a little cornmeal to their pumpkin recipe. The result: a pie with a more intense pumpkin and spice flavor, and a slightly thicker filling.