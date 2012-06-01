Luscious Lemon Dessert Recipes
Our refreshing, tangy lemon treats include lemon pies, cakes, cookies, bars, cheesecakes and ice cream.
Lemon Posset
This brilliant (and totally old-school) British dessert uses just heat and kitchen magic to turn lemon and cream into luscious pudding. Watch a short video on how to make a lemon posset.
Lemon Sugar Cookies
The light lemon flavor gives these sparkling sugar cookies a little special twist. Judy Kiburz Harrison's recipe won best-in-class at the Iowa State Fair.
Candied Lemon Pound Cake
This moist, buttery pound cake has a triple threat of lemon: Chopped candied peel speckles the interior, and thin strips dance along the top, over a sheen of puckery lemon icing. The recipe comes from Nathaniel Reid Bakery in St. Louis.
Lemon-Cream Cheese Pie
This creamy lemon pie, a longtime reader-favorite recipe, is a signature dessert at Al's Oasis, a family restaurant along the east bank of the Missouri River in Chamberlain, South Dakota.
Blackberry Lemon Scones
These scones are a signature item in the cafe on Elderslie Farm in Kechi, Kansas. Use a silicone spatula to gently stir in the berries so they stay intact and don't stain the dough purple.
Puckery Lemon Bars
These lemon bars are less sturdy and more lusciously creamy than their classic bake-sale cousins. You may want to eat them with a fork.
No-Churn Lemon Bar Ice Cream
True to the easy no-churn spirit, this burst of summer sunshine requires no stovetop cooking or baking: Just stir in purchased lemon curd and crumbled vanilla Oreos.
Lemonade Cake
Lemon Butter Frosting tops a summer-perfect dessert flavored with thawed lemonade concentrate.
Lemon Curd Tart
This decadent recipe comes from Incredibly Delicious in Springfield, Illinois. "The lemon curd is one of our favorite workhorses," says owner-chef Patrick Groth.
Meyer Lemon Pots de Crème with Honeyed Kumquats
The creamy lemon puddings look and taste sophisticated but are actually quite simple to make, and they can even be prepared in advance.
Toasted Fennel-Lemon Cake
This moist beauty begs for a mug of afternoon tea. Fennel seeds add the faintest hint of licorice flavor, just enough to make the cake stand out from the other Bundts in the room. We like the sweeter flavor of Meyer lemons in this cake. Look for them sold in bags at large supermarkets. If you substitute regular lemons, reduce the zest to 2 tablespoons.
Cranberry-Lemon Tart
This tangy, make-ahead tart, perfect for the holidays, has a crisp ginger crust. The gorgeous swirls of cranberry and lemon curd are easily created with a toothpick or chopstick.
Lemon Curd Bars
The Little Traveler in Geneva, Illinois, uses creamy, tangy lemon curd to make these bars for its "girlfriend tea" events.
Triple Lemon Pie
This pie earns its triple-lemon name from peel, juice and extract. (You can add lemon slices and whipped cream on top of the baked pie for even more lemony goodness!) A store-bought piecrust speeds prep.
Blueberry-Topped Lemon Cheesecake
This recipe features a luscious fresh blueberry sauce on creamy lemon cheesecake.
Luscious Lemon Bars
Sweet and tart, these moist, powdered sugar-topped classics will disappear fast at a potluck.
Lemon Walnut Biscotti
Biscotti gets its crunch from twice-baking. This citrus-speckled recipe comes from the former Inn at Kristofer's in Sister Bay, Wisconsin.
Lemon Drop Cupcakes
Lemon liqueur and lemon zest flavor these cupcakes, while swirled lemon frosting adds an elegant topping. Finish with glazed lemon slices or crushed lemon drop candies.
Lemon-Blueberry Biscuits
Lemon yogurt is the secret ingredient in these pretty biscuits. The recipe comes from Natura Farms in Marine on St. Croix, Minnesota.
Luke's Lemon Meringue Pie
This lemon meringue pie recipe, which includes candied lemon peel, comes from Luke Reichle of Kansas City, Missouri.
Blueberry-Lemon Loaf
Make this loaf on a Sunday night so it's ready for a quick weekday morning meal.
Lemon Drop Bark
Melt the candy coating, add the candy, and you're done. Bark candy is just that simple. The crushed lemon drops give this sweet treat some pucker.
Lemon Blueberry Fan Cookies
Lemon extract and blueberry jam make the perfect sweet and tangy combination for these eye-catching shaped cookies.
Fresh Rosemary & Lemon Cupcakes
Italian flavors inspired this cupcake, with its refreshing blend of fresh rosemary and lemon and topping of lemon glaze.
Spiked Raspberry-Lemonade Cupcakes
Lemon peel, lemon juice and raspberry liqueur give these cupcakes a refreshing sweet-sour flavor. Top with a fresh raspberry and lemon slice before serving.
Rhubarb-Lemon Chiffon Pie
This light and airy pie recipe was a prizewinner at the Aledo, Illinois, Rhubarb Festival.
Lemon-Pecan Shortbread Cookies
Irresistible tangy lemon and rich pecans flavor one of the easiest cookies around: buttery shortbread. Serve with a cool dish of ice cream in warm weather or a hot cup of tea when it's chilly outside.
Triple-Layer Lemon Cake
Lemon cream cheese frosting tops a rich special-occasion cake made with lemon peel, lemon juice and lemon curd.