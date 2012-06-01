Luscious Lemon Dessert Recipes

By Midwest Living editors Updated January 04, 2023
Credit: Blaine Moats

Our refreshing, tangy lemon treats include lemon pies, cakes, cookies, bars, cheesecakes and ice cream.

Start Slideshow

1 of 28

Lemon Posset

Credit: Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This brilliant (and totally old-school) British dessert uses just heat and kitchen magic to turn lemon and cream into luscious pudding. Watch a short video on how to make a lemon posset.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 28

Lemon Sugar Cookies

Credit: Carson Downing
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The light lemon flavor gives these sparkling sugar cookies a little special twist. Judy Kiburz Harrison's recipe won best-in-class at the Iowa State Fair.

Related: The Midwest's Best Cookie Recipes

3 of 28

Candied Lemon Pound Cake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This moist, buttery pound cake has a triple threat of lemon: Chopped candied peel speckles the interior, and thin strips dance along the top, over a sheen of puckery lemon icing. The recipe comes from Nathaniel Reid Bakery in St. Louis.

Related: Ultimate Cake Recipes

Advertisement

4 of 28

Lemon-Cream Cheese Pie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This creamy lemon pie, a longtime reader-favorite recipe, is a signature dessert at Al's Oasis, a family restaurant along the east bank of the Missouri River in Chamberlain, South Dakota.

Related: Make Your Best Pie Ever

5 of 28

Blackberry Lemon Scones

Credit: Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These scones are a signature item in the cafe on Elderslie Farm in Kechi, Kansas. Use a silicone spatula to gently stir in the berries so they stay intact and don't stain the dough purple.

Related: Simple Recipes for Tender, Buttery Scones

6 of 28

Puckery Lemon Bars

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These lemon bars are less sturdy and more lusciously creamy than their classic bake-sale cousins. You may want to eat them with a fork.

Related: Our Best Bar Cookies

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 28

No-Churn Lemon Bar Ice Cream

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

True to the easy no-churn spirit, this burst of summer sunshine requires no stovetop cooking or baking: Just stir in purchased lemon curd and crumbled vanilla Oreos.

Related: Try Our No-Churn Blueberry Ice Cream and No-Churn Peanut Brittle Ice Cream

8 of 28

Lemonade Cake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Lemon Butter Frosting tops a summer-perfect dessert flavored with thawed lemonade concentrate.

9 of 28

Lemon Curd Tart

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This decadent recipe comes from Incredibly Delicious in Springfield, Illinois. "The lemon curd is one of our favorite workhorses," says owner-chef Patrick Groth. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 28

Meyer Lemon Pots de Crème with Honeyed Kumquats

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The creamy lemon puddings look and taste sophisticated but are actually quite simple to make, and they can even be prepared in advance.

11 of 28

Toasted Fennel-Lemon Cake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This moist beauty begs for a mug of afternoon tea. Fennel seeds add the faintest hint of licorice flavor, just enough to make the cake stand out from the other Bundts in the room. We like the sweeter flavor of Meyer lemons in this cake. Look for them sold in bags at large supermarkets. If you substitute regular lemons, reduce the zest to 2 tablespoons.

12 of 28

Cranberry-Lemon Tart

Credit: Carson Downing
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This tangy, make-ahead tart, perfect for the holidays, has a crisp ginger crust. The gorgeous swirls of cranberry and lemon curd are easily created with a toothpick or chopstick.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 28

Lemon Curd Bars

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The Little Traveler in Geneva, Illinois, uses creamy, tangy lemon curd to make these bars for its "girlfriend tea" events.

14 of 28

Triple Lemon Pie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This pie earns its triple-lemon name from peel, juice and extract. (You can add lemon slices and whipped cream on top of the baked pie for even more lemony goodness!) A store-bought piecrust speeds prep.

15 of 28

Blueberry-Topped Lemon Cheesecake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This recipe features a luscious fresh blueberry sauce on creamy lemon cheesecake.

Related: Rich and Creamy Cheesecakes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 28

Luscious Lemon Bars

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Sweet and tart, these moist, powdered sugar-topped classics will disappear fast at a potluck.

17 of 28

Lemon Walnut Biscotti

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Biscotti gets its crunch from twice-baking. This citrus-speckled recipe comes from the former Inn at Kristofer's in Sister Bay, Wisconsin.

18 of 28

Lemon Drop Cupcakes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Lemon liqueur and lemon zest flavor these cupcakes, while swirled lemon frosting adds an elegant topping. Finish with glazed lemon slices or crushed lemon drop candies.

Related: Delicious Cupcake Recipes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 28

Lemon-Blueberry Biscuits

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Lemon yogurt is the secret ingredient in these pretty biscuits. The recipe comes from Natura Farms in Marine on St. Croix, Minnesota. 

20 of 28

Luke's Lemon Meringue Pie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This lemon meringue pie recipe, which includes candied lemon peel, comes from Luke Reichle of Kansas City, Missouri.

21 of 28

Blueberry-Lemon Loaf

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Make this loaf on a Sunday night so it's ready for a quick weekday morning meal.

Related: 20 Sweet Quick Bread Loaves

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 28

Lemon Drop Bark

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Melt the candy coating, add the candy, and you're done. Bark candy is just that simple. The crushed lemon drops give this sweet treat some pucker.

23 of 28

Lemon Blueberry Fan Cookies

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Lemon extract and blueberry jam make the perfect sweet and tangy combination for these eye-catching shaped cookies.

24 of 28

Fresh Rosemary & Lemon Cupcakes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Italian flavors inspired this cupcake, with its refreshing blend of fresh rosemary and lemon and topping of lemon glaze.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 28

Spiked Raspberry-Lemonade Cupcakes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Lemon peel, lemon juice and raspberry liqueur give these cupcakes a refreshing sweet-sour flavor. Top with a fresh raspberry and lemon slice before serving.

26 of 28

Rhubarb-Lemon Chiffon Pie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This light and airy pie recipe was a prizewinner at the Aledo, Illinois, Rhubarb Festival.

Related: Rhubarb Recipes We Love

27 of 28

Lemon-Pecan Shortbread Cookies

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Irresistible tangy lemon and rich pecans flavor one of the easiest cookies around: buttery shortbread. Serve with a cool dish of ice cream in warm weather or a hot cup of tea when it's chilly outside.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 28

Triple-Layer Lemon Cake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Lemon cream cheese frosting tops a rich special-occasion cake made with lemon peel, lemon juice and lemon curd.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Midwest Living editors