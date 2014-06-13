Irresistible Desserts Inspired by Soda Shop Flavors
Inspired by classic soda-shop treats, we wrapped these nine summer desserts in an old-fashioned swirl of fizz, cream and smiles.
Banana Split Ice Cream Torte
A crust of crushed sugar cones holds two frosty layers: chocolate ice cream studded with chopped banana and strawberry ice cream bejeweled with pineapple.
Root Beer Float Ice Cream Sandwiches
Stirring crushed root beer barrels into sugar-cookie dough adds irresistible sparkle and spot-on float flavor—especially when you add scoops of vanilla ice cream between two cooled cookies.
Butterscotch Brickle Pudding Pops
Chopped pecans and toffee bits add delightful crunch to creamy pudding pops. If you don't have plastic freezer-pop molds, use 5-ounce paper cups. Cover the filled cups with foil, make a small hole in the foil with a knife and insert a wooden stick.
Neapolitan Party Cake
This crowd-pleaser is easier than it looks. (You only make one batter.) Garnish the strawberry-frosted cake with double-dipped berries to hint at the festive stripes hiding inside.
Malted Mousse Brownies
We stirred chocolate-flavor malt powder into both the brownie base and the lush, fluffy topper. For an extra-indulgent dessert, substitute your favorite homemade brownie recipe. Just be sure it bakes in a 13x9x2-inch pan.
Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Sundaes
Quickly warm pineapple in butter and brown sugar, then spoon the softened fruit over crumbled pound cake and dulce de leche ice cream.
Fresh-Fruit Ice Cream Sodas
Puree berries, peaches or mangoes to make vibrant "syrups" for swirling with ice cream and sparkling water. (Or skip the ice cream to make refreshing fresh-fruit sodas.)
Soda Fountain Cupcakes
Chilled cupcakes (aka poke cakes) get cheerful colors from gelatin poured over the cakes and swirled into the cream cheese frosting. The recipe makes two colors of cupcakes. If you like, simplify and use two boxes of a single flavor of gelatin.
Cherry Phosphate Icebox Pie
A humble pie if you ever saw one, this unassuming potluck star has an almondy crust and a yogurt-based filling that mimics the acidic tang of a phosphate. Amaretti (Italian almond cookies) are available at large supermarkets. You can substitute graham cracker crumbs.
