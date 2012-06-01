Irresistible Ice Cream Recipes
We've got ice cream recipes you'll love, from easy no-churn creations to beautiful ice cream cakes and recipes for ice cream freezers.
No-Churn Blueberry Ice Cream
Pure. Violet. Joy. The intense color comes from simmering the berries for a few minutes to release their juices-but after that step, this brightly fruity no-special-gear-required recipe couldn't be more simple.
Sour Cream and Brown Sugar Frozen Custard
It looks like ordinary vanilla, but the addition of brown sugar and sour cream lends subtle caramel and tangy notes that will have your friends asking, "What's in this ice cream?"
Blackberry and Goat Milk Gelato
Chef Katharine Elder's stunning gelato gets zippy flavors from Elderslie Farm goat milk and blackberry puree. Instant nonfat dry milk is one of those secret ingredients that helps stabilize frozen treats for ultra-creamy results.
Hot Fudge Sauce
This thick, gooey ice cream topping comes together in just 15 minutes. Melt butter, corn syrup, sugar, heavy cream, unsweetened chocolate and vanilla extract together to form this decadent sauce.
Ice Cream Sandwiches
These classic ice cream sandwiches are refreshingly cool, especially when loaded up with your favorite nostalgic flavors like mint chip, strawberry and vanilla.
Chocolate Milkshake
Using the best chocolate and ice cream you can find ensures a super rich shake. You won't want more than a small glass!
No-Churn Lemon Bar Ice Cream
True to the easy no-churn spirit, this burst of summer sunshine requires no stovetop cooking or baking: Just stir in purchased lemon curd and crumbled vanilla Oreos.
Mini Peach Melba Ice Cream Cake
Crystallized ginger adds unexpected zip to frosty peaches, raspberries and ice cream.
No-Churn Peanut Brittle Ice Cream
This ice cream is dead-simple, but plan to make it a day ahead: The salty peanut butter slows down the freezing. It's soft but edible at 8 hours, fully scoopable at 24.
Banana Split Ice Cream Torte
A crust of crushed sugar cones holds two frosty layers: chocolate ice cream studded with chopped banana and strawberry ice cream bejeweled with pineapple.
Pint-Size Grasshopper Icebox Cake
A fluffy, summery, make-ahead dessert with just four ingredients? Sold.
Double-Ripple Strawberry Ice Cream
Here's one recipe you'll want to serve at your next strawberry party. Glossy jam, sour cream and balsamic vinegar amp up this dish's depth of flavor.
Mango Lassi Frozen Yogurt
Inspired by the classic drink at Indian restaurants (and, conveniently, made with frozen mango), this subtly tangy churned fro-yo is laced with cardamom and gets a golden boost from turmeric.
Peanut Butter Oatmeal Biggies
Our chewy, saucer-size cookie is delicious by itself, but for a warm-weather treat, it makes generous ice cream sandwiches when filled with tiny scoops of vanilla and chocolate ice cream.
Heavenly Hash Ice Cream
A close relative to Rocky Road, Heavenly Hash has marshmallow creme, almonds and chocolate chunks swirled into a fudgy, churned chocolate base.
Mint-Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Cake
The taste of childhood birthdays, encapsulated in one dessert. Yes, there are a lot of steps. But the ice cream is from the store. The batter is quick. And that classic fudgy crunch layer? Nailed it. To serve, just drizzle with hot fudge and pile on the whipped cream.
S'more Outrageous Chocolate Milk Shakes
A cascade of chocolate syrup drizzled inside the glass adds drama to a chocolate chip cookie dough shake crowned with crushed grahams, mini chocolate chips and marshmallows.
Old-Fashioned Ice Cream Sundae Cake
Several states claim to be the birthplace of the ice cream sundae. Since the Buckeye State makes a good case, we created the Old-Fashioned Ice Cream Sundae Cake as a tribute to Ohio. Four layers of baked white cake get sandwiched in ice cream layers in favorite sundae flavors: strawberry, pineapple and chocolate-banana. A whipped topping frosting crowns the cherry-topped dessert.
Date Shake
Made by blending dates into a vanilla milkshake, date shakes are a roadside icon in Palm Springs, California.
Peach Ice Cream
A combination of pureed and chopped peaches gives this ice cream nice color and fruit flecks. Be sure to use half-and-half or light cream; if you substitute whole milk, the mixture will be icier.
Sweet Cream Goat Milk Gelato
At Elderslie Farm in Kansas, Katharine Elder infuses her gelato with edible blossoms (such as peony, black locust or lilac), but it's also delicious plain---rich, creamy, lightly "goaty," and nicely salted.
Root Beer Float Ice Cream Sandwiches
Stirring crushed root beer barrels into sugar-cookie dough adds irresistible sparkle and spot-on float flavor-especially when you add scoops of vanilla ice cream between two cooled cookies.
Blueberry Sauce
Whip up this sweet and juicy sauce for the perfect ice cream or pie topping.
Make-Ahead Ice Cream Sandwich Sundaes
You can make the ice cream sandwiches up to a week before you serve them; just freeze the sandwiches in an airtight container. When it's time to eat, just take a few minutes to heat up the sauce for this treat.
Triple-Chocolate Ice Cream Cake
Layer ice cream with a mixture of cookie crumbs, chocolate pieces and pecans to make this striped frozen dessert.
Praline Sauce
Sweet and nutty, this rich sauce is best served warm over ice cream or yogurt.
Vanilla Cake Batter Ice Cream
Cake and ice cream go together like peanut butter and jelly-so why not combine them in one sweet scoop?
Ice Cream Cookie Cake
We created Ice Cream Cookie Cake in honor of Indiana, the top ice cream-producing state in the Midwest. You can mix and match cookies and ice cream to make this frosty, no-bake treat that's also an easy make-ahead dessert.
Fresh-Fruit Ice Cream Sodas
Puree berries, peaches or mangoes to make vibrant "syrups" for swirling with ice cream and sparkling water. (Or skip the ice cream to make refreshing fresh-fruit sodas.)
Raspberry Ripple with Oat Crunch Ice Cream
We won't lie: This recipe takes some effort. But if you're willing to commit to a longish weekend cooking session, you won't be disappointed. It's absolutely delicious.
Homemade Vanilla and Chocolate Ice Cream
The vanilla ice cream recipe uses just four ingredients for a rich homemade dessert. If you prefer chocolate, stir in 1 cup chocolate-flavored syrup before freezing. These vanilla and chocolate ice creams are the base for variations on the following slides.
Chocolate-Peanut Butter Sauce
Chocolate and peanut butter were meant to go together! Spoon this sauce over ice cream, puddings or waffles for an indulgent treat.
DIY Dip Cones
A dip cone made with good-quality vanilla ice cream, bittersweet chocolate and salted pecans is a revelation-both nostalgic and completely new. But that's just our favorite. Pretzels? Pistachios? You do you.
Flamm's Peach Ice Cream
Flamm Orchards is a major peach producer in southern Illinois. The Flamm family likes to churn peach ice cream on the Fourth of July. The whole group gets involved in ice cream prep, then eating.
Ice Cream Waffle Sundaes
This treat, which starts with giant waffle ice cream cones, is easy to make but impressive to serve. It's a sweet ending for any special dinner.
S'more Sundae
The ice cream in this gooey, campfire-worthy extravaganza is store-bought, so you can focus your kitchen wizardry on making the amazing toppings from scratch (although, we won't judge if you swap in purchased hot fudge or marshmallow creme).
Black-Raspberry-Chip Gelato
You can use fresh black raspberries, blackberries, red raspberries, strawberries or blueberries in this rich gelato.
Strawberry and Cream Cheese Ice Cream
Combine cream cheese with strawberries, whipping cream, milk, sugar and flavorings for a rich dessert that chills in your ice cream maker.
Vegan Coconut Chip Ice Cream
Yes, this ice cream is dairy- free, but it's also a creamy, not- too-sweet delight for anyone who loves coconut.
Green Tea Ice Cream
Look for matcha, or powdered green tea, at specialty stores or online. It looks a little like eye shadow and gives this ice cream its gorgeous color and subtle tea flavor.