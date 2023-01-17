Gluten-Free Dessert Recipes to Satisfy Any Sweet Tooth

Angela Garbacz, owner of Goldenrod Pastries in Lincoln, Nebraska, features recipes that adapt to gluten- and dairy-free needs in her cookbook, Perfectly Golden. This simple, sweet cake reminds her of her time in Poland.

To avoid gluten in your diet, remember: Be sure to check the ingredient list of any foods for gluten-containing ingredients before purchasing a product; different brands of the same product may contain different ingredient formulations.