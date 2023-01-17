Gluten-Free Dessert Recipes to Satisfy Any Sweet Tooth

By Midwest Living editors January 17, 2023
Eating gluten-free doesn't mean you have to give up delicious and satisfying desserts.

Poppy Seed Bundt Cake

Angela Garbacz, owner of Goldenrod Pastries in Lincoln, Nebraska, features recipes that adapt to gluten- and dairy-free needs in her cookbook, Perfectly Golden. This simple, sweet cake reminds her of her time in Poland.

To avoid gluten in your diet, remember: Be sure to check the ingredient list of any foods for gluten-containing ingredients before purchasing a product; different brands of the same product may contain different ingredient formulations. 

Tiny Chocolate Torte

Say hello to your new sinfully rich (but still gluten-free) dinner-party standby. 

Seven-or-So Layer Cake

This striking gluten-free cake is inspired by the Jewish bakery classic, Seven-Layer Cake. Our simplified sheet-pan method sandwiches rich mocha glaze with almond cake. (Just don't count the layers too closely!)

Lemon Posset

This brilliant (and totally old-school) British dessert uses heat and kitchen magic to turn lemon and cream into luscious pudding. Watch how to make lemon posset.

Hot Fudge Sauce

Chocolate cravings have met their match: In 15 minutes, you can melt six ingredients into the thickest, gooiest topping. Serve over your favorite gluten-free ice cream.

Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies

Our apologies to the classic chocolate chip cookie recipe: We've got you beat. Toast the nuts before mixing them into the batter to maximize crunch.

This recipe calls for creating your own gluten-free flour mix, but in most cookie recipes, you can achieve good good results by substituting a gluten-free 1:1 baking flour for regular flour. 

Also in the photo: Gluten-Free Blondies (top) and Gluten-Free Fudgy Brownies (bottom). 

Pistachio Pavlova with Fresh Berries

Mildly nutty meringue cradles fresh berries in this classic dessert named for a ballerina. Substitute other fresh fruit, such as blueberries, peeled and cut-up kiwifruit, sliced bananas, pineapple chunks and/or seeded, peeled and sliced peaches, papaya or mango for the strawberries. If you like, substitute finely chopped almonds or pecans for pistachios.

Mediterranean Chocolate Mousse

If mousse vacationed in a Sicilian villa, this is how it would taste when it came back. Olive oil lends sultry silkiness and fruity complexity. The apricot and pine nut topping is a sun-soaked (but optional) delight.

Any-Fruit Sorbet

Our five-ingredient sorbet recipe works with most melons, berries or citrus fruits, and you can make it in an ice cream maker or refrigerator freezer. Plus, it's fat-free!

Flourless Rhubarb-Almond Upside-Down Cake

Our naturally gluten-free cake swaps ground almonds for all the flour and wears a rosy blanket of tart rhubarb and chopped nuts.

Gluten-Free Zucchini Bread

Gluten-free flour usually results in dense dough, so it works well in desserts with a vegetable element, like this moist zucchini bread.

Watermelon-Lemonade Pops

We've tested a lot of pops over the years, and this one is the most refreshing of the bunch. It tastes like pure summer.

