Gingerbread Recipes To Spice Up Your Holidays
Gingerbread cookies, cakes, muffins, waffles and pancakes will fill your home with the magical scents of nutmeg, ginger, cloves and more.
Gingerbread Latte Cake
Rebekah Stuber of Bay Laurel Baking Company in Des Moines says her flavor-packed spice cakes always earn the most raves. Her secret to airy cream cheese frosting? Folding in whipped cream.
Crispy Gingerbread
The nose-tickling scents of ginger and clove float from ovens as pepparkakor bakes. Gingerbread is a Scandinavian holiday staple, with crisp cookies shaped into animals, hearts or petite cottage walls.
Our recipe yields cookies sturdy enough for houses but delicious for snacking in any shape. Whether you use a gingerbread house cookie cutter as we did or improvise, here are a few pro construction tips: Measure and trim the warm cookies for clean edges. Then decorate all pieces (walls, roof, chimney) separately and let them dry. Use soup cans or crumpled foil to support the joined walls from the inside as they dry, and wait until the walls are fully set to attach the roof. (Insert pins until the roof dries, if necessary.)
Cocoa Gingerbread with Heaven Frosting
A humble snack dresses up for company. With its nutty flavor and tiny flecks of toasted milk solids, browned butter elevates a simple cream cheese frosting to saintly levels.
Pumpkin Gingerbread Truffles
Gingersnaps, cream cheese, pumpkin and chocolate make an unbeatable combo.
Glazed Gingerbread Cake
Lemon glaze and a sprinkle of crystallized ginger enhance the flavor and presentation of this old-fashioned gingerbread.
Classic Gingerbread Cookies
Flavored with molasses, ginger, cinnamon and cloves, these traditional gingerbread cookies are perfect both for decorating and eating.
Gingerbread Pancakes
This recipe features ginger, nutmeg, cinnamon, molasses and fresh-picked apples sliced paper-thin.
Gingerbread Pudding Cake
Store-bought gingerbread mix makes this warm, gooey dessert extra easy to assemble.
Gingerbread Scones
Ginger and molasses unite in our spicy breakfast bread. Ground ginger and crystallized ginger give a double dose of the popular seasoning.
Gingerbread Waffles with Hot Lemon Curd Sauce
The B&B Southmoreland on the Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri, shared their recipe for spicy waffles.
Gingerbread Cake Roll
The cinnamon, molasses and maple glaze will transport you to bonfires and s'mores in just one bite.
Gingerbread-Sour Cream Muffins
We took a traditional holiday dessert ingredient—gingerbread—and turned it into a muffin. Crystallized ginger tops off these treats.
Gingerbread Cupcakes
These crackly-topped low-calorie cupcakes will remind you of gingersnap cookies.
