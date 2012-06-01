Favorite Holiday Pie Recipes
Sweeten your holidays with our recipes for an array of seasonal pies: chocolate, pecan, apple, pumpkin, eggnog, cranberry and more.
Chocolate Cream Pie
The filling of this chocolate-crust pie is luscious, but not too rich. (Think old-fashioned chocolate pudding.) A bit of sour cream in the whipped topping balances the chocolate perfectly.
Pecan't Pie
Gerard Klass, chef and co-owner of Soul Bowl in Minneapolis, created this genius sweet-and-salty pie. It calls for pretzels, so the nut allergy folks at the table can finally have in on the goodness of pecan pie.
Cranberry Crumble Pie
Lisa Ludwinski of Sister Pie in Detroit says this sweet-tart recipe, which she shares in her Sister Pie cookbook, might be her all-time favorite—especially served with vanilla ice cream.
Pumpkin Chiffon Pie
A spiced filling, made from whipped cream, creates a lighter-tasting version of traditional pumpkin pie. The gingersnap crust adds more kick than classic crusts.
Frango Mint Chocolate Ice Cream Pie
This decadent pie is a favorite at Macy's on North State Street in Chicago. Stir in candy from a box of famous Frango Mints (order at macys.com), or use solid mint-flavored chocolate candies from the grocery store.
Old-Fashioned Buttermilk Coconut Pie
This classic pie recipe was once served at Miss Aimee B's Tea Room in St. Charles, Missouri.
Toasted Marshmallow Sweet Potato Pie
This pie is a bit of a time commitment, but what a showstopper! The recipe comes from the Sister Pie cafe in Detroit. Note that you'll need pie weights or a couple pounds of dried beans for blind-baking the crust. Also, if you don't have a broiler-safe pie plate (metal is safest), you will need a kitchen torch to toast the topping. They are quite inexpensive.
Black-Bottom Pecan Pie
This is really two pies in one: a traditional pecan pie on top of a gooey chocolate layer.
Bittersweet Chocolate and Pear Pie
This rich, chocolate-y pie's flavor really depends on ripe, flavorful pears. (In other words, if they're still rock-hard, don't bother.) For a topping idea, try making homemade whipped cream with a dollop of sour cream whipped in; the slight acidity nicely cuts through the pie's chocolatey richness.
Chocolate Eggnog Swirl Pie
Serve your Christmas eggnog in this creamy pie, swirled with chocolate. The recipe is from the former Elsah Landing Restaurant in historic Elsah, Illinois, which was famous for its pies.
Caramel-Pecan French Silk Pie
Caramel and pecans form the base for this chocolate dream pie. Make this decadent pie at least a day ahead so it has plenty of time to chill before guests arrive.
Finnish Blueberry Pie
This berry pie proves that there's beauty in simplicity. The piecrust is wrapped around a three-ingredient filling that includes fine dry breadcrumbs. You don't even need a pie plate to make this juicy treat.
Peppermint Brownie Pie
This rich blend of two favorite holiday flavors— chocolate and mint—might start a new dessert tradition in your house. Can't find the mint-flavored pieces? Use regular chocolate chips and add 1/2 teaspoon peppermint extract to the batter.
Millionaire's Pie
This gooey-rich pie blends the flavors of walnut, coconut and chocolate.
Luke's Lemon Meringue Pie
This lemon meringue pie recipe, which includes candied lemon peel, comes from Luke Reichle, brother of Southmoreland on the Plaza owner Mark Reichle.
Triple Pear Pie with Walnut Crust
You can't mistake the fruit in this cardamom-spiced beauty. Pear nectar and dried pears complement thick slices of fresh, juicy Bosc pears.
Cherry Pie
Cherry pie was the specialty of Betty Reichle, mother of Southmoreland on the Plaza owner Mark Reichle. The filling has a hint of cinnamon and almond under a handsome lattice crust.