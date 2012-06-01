Easy Icy Treats
Pick-a-Stone Fruit Granita
Sort of a sophisticated twist on a snow cone, these bracingly refreshing Italian ices are a cinch to make. (No special gear required!) Using fresh, very ripe fruit is key for good flavor.
Tropical Berry Pops
The season's best berries bring a color palette of red, purple and blue to star in good-for-you desserts. They're light on calories and heavy on flavor.Tropical Berry Pops
Honeyed Grapefruit Frozen Yogurt
Refreshingly tangy, this no-machine-required frozen yogurt is a delicious way to kick start a new year's diet (or just get a healthful sweet fix any time of year).
Cherry-Berry Smoothie
This quick-and-easy blender drink, from the Michigan Cherry Committee, combines cherries, milk, yogurt, blueberries or raspberries, juice concentrate, honey and vanilla.
Black Forest Freezer Pie
This layered dessert combines cream cheese, powdered sugar and whipped dessert topping over vanilla ice cream in a graham cracker crust. When you're ready to serve the pie, spoon on cherry pie filling, and drizzle with fudge topping. The recipe is from Friske's Farm Market near Ellsworth, Michigan.
Favorite Frozen Fruit Cup
Throw together these fruit cups after dinner to enjoy a frosty side the next day.
Apricot-Cheesecake Frozen Pops
Blend canned apricots or peaches with yogurt, honey, lemon juice, and crushed shortbread cookies for a homemade Popsicle treat.
Tangy Cherry-Tea Sorbet
You can blend this dessert in just a couple of minutes by combining unsweetened ice tea mix, frozen tart red cherries, lemon juice, sugar and water. Serve immediately, or pour into a dish and freeze for later. The sorbet recipe comes from the Michigan Cherry Committee.
Butterscotch Brickle Pudding Pops
Chopped pecans and toffee bits add delightful crunch to creamy pudding pops. If you don't have plastic freezer-pop molds, use 5-ounce paper cups. Cover the filled cups with foil, make a small hole in the foil with a knife and insert a wooden stick.
Java Jump-Up
Coffee ice cream forms the base for chocolate syrup and regular and cocoa-flavored frozen nondairy topping. Chocolate-covered coffee beans add a caffeinated crunch.