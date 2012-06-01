Easy Icy Treats

When you need a summer cool-down, these recipes fit the bill. 

Pick-a-Stone Fruit Granita

Sort of a sophisticated twist on a snow cone, these bracingly refreshing Italian ices are a cinch to make. (No special gear required!) Using fresh, very ripe fruit is key for good flavor.

Tropical Berry Pops

The season's best berries bring a color palette of red, purple and blue to star in good-for-you desserts. They're light on calories and heavy on flavor.Tropical Berry Pops

Honeyed Grapefruit Frozen Yogurt

Refreshingly tangy, this no-machine-required frozen yogurt is a delicious way to kick start a new year's diet (or just get a healthful sweet fix any time of year).

Cherry-Berry Smoothie

This quick-and-easy blender drink, from the Michigan Cherry Committee, combines cherries, milk, yogurt, blueberries or raspberries, juice concentrate, honey and vanilla.

Black Forest Freezer Pie

This layered dessert combines cream cheese, powdered sugar and whipped dessert topping over vanilla ice cream in a graham cracker crust. When you're ready to serve the pie, spoon on cherry pie filling, and drizzle with fudge topping. The recipe is from Friske's Farm Market near Ellsworth, Michigan.

Favorite Frozen Fruit Cup

Throw together these fruit cups after dinner to enjoy a frosty side the next day.

Apricot-Cheesecake Frozen Pops

Blend canned apricots or peaches with yogurt, honey, lemon juice, and crushed shortbread cookies for a homemade Popsicle treat.

Tangy Cherry-Tea Sorbet

You can blend this dessert in just a couple of minutes by combining unsweetened ice tea mix, frozen tart red cherries, lemon juice, sugar and water. Serve immediately, or pour into a dish and freeze for later. The sorbet recipe comes from the Michigan Cherry Committee.

Butterscotch Brickle Pudding Pops

Credit: Blaine Moats
Chopped pecans and toffee bits add delightful crunch to creamy pudding pops. If you don't have plastic freezer-pop molds, use 5-ounce paper cups. Cover the filled cups with foil, make a small hole in the foil with a knife and insert a wooden stick.

Java Jump-Up

Coffee ice cream forms the base for chocolate syrup and regular and cocoa-flavored frozen nondairy topping. Chocolate-covered coffee beans add a caffeinated crunch.

