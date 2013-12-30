Divine Slow-Cooker Desserts
Dessert in your slow cooker? Sure! We have recipes for carrot cake, chocolate bread pudding, cherry-nut cobbler, chocolate fondue, stuffed apples and more.
Carrot Pineapple Cake
No one will believe you baked this beautiful, moist cake in your slow cooker! The homemade cream cheese frosting is lusciously delicious, but you can substitute canned frosting in a pinch.
Double-Chocolate Bread Pudding with Strawberry Sauce
This rich bread pudding made in the slow cooker has deep chocolate flavor, thanks to a combo of chocolate chips and cocoa powder. The simple strawberry sauce has just two ingredients.
Related: Decadent Chocolate Dessert Recipes
Cherry-Nut Cobbler
This creative slow-cooker recipe takes advantage of several shortcut ingredients, including muffin mix and canned cherry pie filling, for an easy dessert.
Spiked Chocolate Fondue
This crazy-simple slow-cooker chocolate fondue has just three ingredients (plus the dippers, of course). We especially love it with strawberries.
Cider-Baked Stuffed Apples with Salty Caramel Sauce
Nuts and cranberries fill these simple baked apples that cook in your slow cooker. Top them with Sea Salt Caramel Sauce and, if you like, a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Gingerbread Pudding Cake
Store-bought gingerbread mix makes this warm, gooey dessert extra easy to assemble.
Related: Quick-and-Easy Dessert Recipes
Triple-Berry Cobbler
Bubbling blueberries, raspberries and blackberries cook along with a batter flavored by cinnamon and nutmeg. Top with ice cream or whipped cream if you like.
Chocolate-Caramel Fondue
Just three ingredients go into this quick dessert: sweetened condensed milk, caramel ice cream topping and chocolate. Vary your dippers to match the mood of your party.
Related: Easy Party Recipes
Fruit Compote with Ginger
Pears, pineapple, apricots and orange juice concentrate in your slow cooker with brown sugar and ginger. Top with toasted nuts and coconut for a bit of crunch.
Slow Cooker Dulce de Leche
Dulce de leche is lusciously thick Latin American caramel that's traditionally made by boiling an unopened can of sweetened condensed milk. Our slow-cooker method allows you to monitor the caramel's color, plus the end result is an instant food gift.
S'more Cake
This rich potluck dessert is made in the slow cooker for a unique twist on classic s'mores. With graham crackers, chocolate pieces and marshmallow creme, it's messy and fun and great for kids.
Dutch Apple Pudding Cake
With apple pie filling on the bottom and a moist walnut cake layer on top, this dessert makes the perfect ending to a fall or winter meal.
Related: Warm-and-Cozy Dessert Recipes
Triple Chocolate-Peanut Butter Cake
Peanut butter cup candy fans love this decadent steamed pudding cake. For a more intense chocolate flavor, use dark chocolate pieces instead of semisweet chocolate ones.
Chocolate-Peanut Butter Crispy Treats
Crispy treats from the slow cooker? Absolutely! Peanut butter, marshmallows and butter melt together beautifully under low heat.
Coconut-Mocha Poached Pears
Juicy pears cook in a just-sweet-enough sauce of chocolate, coconut milk and coffee.