Fun and Creative S'Mores Recipes

By The editors of MidwestLiving.com
August 04, 2021
Try these twists on the campfire classic of graham crackers, melty chocolate and toasted marshmallow. We've got recipes for s'mores bar cookies, milkshakes, pie, cake, snack mix, cookies and more.

S'mores Squares

These bars are a grown-up spin on a campfire classic: buttery graham cracker crust, chocolate mousse, toasty meringue.

S'More Cookies Please

Marshmallow creme and chocolate kisses top a cookie that includes crushed graham crackers for s'more flavor and rolled oats for heartiness.

S'more Pie a la Marshmallow Crème

Cream cheese brings body and richness to so-chocolatey mousse filling. More wow comes from the blend of marshmallow crème and crème de cacao draped over the top.

S'more Cake

This rich potluck dessert is made in the slow cooker for a unique twist on classic s'mores. With graham crackers, chocolate pieces and marshmallow creme, it's messy and fun—and great for kids.

S'more Outrageous Chocolate Milkshakes

We blended classic s'more flavors in one ridiculously decadent milkshake. The recipe offers several ingredient variations, such as peanut butter, malted milk powder or cinnamon graham crackers, so it's easy to adapt the shake to your flavor preference.

S'More Sundae

The ice cream in this gooey, campfire-worthy extravaganza is store-bought, so you can focus your kitchen wizardry on making the amazing toppings from scratch (although, we won't judge if you swap in purchased hot fudge or marshmallow creme).

S'More Popcorn Snack

This sweet-and-salty combo adds popcorn and peanuts to a mix that includes—of course—chocolate pieces, tiny marshmallows and honey graham cereal. 

S'More Swiss and Honey Fondue

You can go with traditional dippers like marshmallows or graham crackers in this s'mores-inspired fondue, or branch out into fruit (such as whole strawberries, orange or tangerine segments), cake or biscotti.

By The editors of MidwestLiving.com