Fun and Creative S'Mores Recipes
Try these twists on the campfire classic of graham crackers, melty chocolate and toasted marshmallow. We've got recipes for s'mores bar cookies, milkshakes, pie, cake, snack mix, cookies and more.
S'mores Squares
These bars are a grown-up spin on a campfire classic: buttery graham cracker crust, chocolate mousse, toasty meringue.
S'More Cookies Please
Marshmallow creme and chocolate kisses top a cookie that includes crushed graham crackers for s'more flavor and rolled oats for heartiness.
S'more Pie a la Marshmallow Crème
Cream cheese brings body and richness to so-chocolatey mousse filling. More wow comes from the blend of marshmallow crème and crème de cacao draped over the top.
S'more Cake
This rich potluck dessert is made in the slow cooker for a unique twist on classic s'mores. With graham crackers, chocolate pieces and marshmallow creme, it's messy and fun—and great for kids.
S'more Outrageous Chocolate Milkshakes
We blended classic s'more flavors in one ridiculously decadent milkshake. The recipe offers several ingredient variations, such as peanut butter, malted milk powder or cinnamon graham crackers, so it's easy to adapt the shake to your flavor preference.
S'More Sundae
The ice cream in this gooey, campfire-worthy extravaganza is store-bought, so you can focus your kitchen wizardry on making the amazing toppings from scratch (although, we won't judge if you swap in purchased hot fudge or marshmallow creme).
S'More Popcorn Snack
This sweet-and-salty combo adds popcorn and peanuts to a mix that includes—of course—chocolate pieces, tiny marshmallows and honey graham cereal.
S'More Swiss and Honey Fondue
You can go with traditional dippers like marshmallows or graham crackers in this s'mores-inspired fondue, or branch out into fruit (such as whole strawberries, orange or tangerine segments), cake or biscotti.