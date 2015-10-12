Shortbread Cookies 12 Ways
One classic four-ingredient shortbread recipe becomes a rock-star cookie when you dip, drizzle, mix in and sprinkle on.
Hey there, cookie
A cookie plate assembled by Mindy Segal is a pastry rebel's playground-fudgy, salty, melty, chunky and unapologetically fun. But great technique underlies her zaniness. In her book, Cookie Love, the chef-owner of Mindy's HotChocolate in Chicago shows how mastering a classic like shortbread can unlock the baking genius in you. Click or tap ahead for Mindy's four-ingredient Classic Shortbread recipe and tips for how to make all the variations shown in the photo.
Classic Shortbread
This four-ingredient recipe come from Chicago pastry chef Mindy Segal's book Cookie Love. Her main tip: Shortbread is forgiving, but for best results, pay attention to temperature. Start with chilled butter, and make sure the dough is always cool (like marble) but not cold. If it cracks when rolled, let it warm up slightly; if it's too sticky, pop it back in the fridge for a bit.
Shortbread sandwich
After you've tried Mindy Segal's basic shortbread recipe, go a little (or a lot) crazy with variations. Here, add ground corn nuts (yep!) to dough; sandwich with chocolate ganache.
Pumpkin seeds and lemon curd
Add ground pepitas (pumpkin seeds) to shortbread dough; sandwich with lemon curd.
Pretzels and chocolate
Add crushed pretzels to shortbread dough; dip cookies in-or spoon on-milk and dark chocolates.
Peppermint piping
Pipe pink peppermint buttercream on basic shortbread; garnish with crushed candy cane.
Zesty combo
Add lime zest and toasted coconut to shortbread dough; dip in white chocolate and toasted coconut.
Coffee and chocolate
Add instant coffee crystals to the shortbread dough; drizzle with dark chocolate.
Sifted with sugar
Lay a wire rack over baked shortbread cookies; sift powdered sugar over them.
Smoky-sweet
Add ground smoked almonds to the shortbread dough; sandwich with dulce de leche (available in the Hispanic foods aisle); dip in milk chocolate and finely chopped smoked almonds.
Nuts and jam
Add ground Brazil nuts to dough; sandwich with strawberry jam.
Cheesecake topping
Add orange zest to dough; top with leftover cheesecake.
Double-chocolate cookie
Top shortbread with dark chocolate and drizzle with white chocolate.