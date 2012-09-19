Easy Drop Cookies For No-Fuss Treats
We love drop cookies because they're so easy to make. Our recipes include drop cookies highlighting the flavors of chocolate chips, peanut butter, coconut, oatmeal and more.
Triple-Flavored Big-Batch Cookies
Chocolate chips, peanut butter and oatmeal pack these cookies from a Door County, Wisconsin, bed-and-breakfast. Because this recipe makes so many cookies, you might want to freeze some dough for future use.
Jumbo Chocolate-Cherry-Oat Cookies
Sometimes it's fun to have cookies the size of your face—these are 5 inches in diameter! For smaller cookies that are still impressive, use a 1/3-cup measure to portion the dough for 15 or 16 cookies.
Salty Caramel and Pecan Oatmeal Cookies
These cookies come with a friendly warning: Chewy caramel, toasted pecans and a flurry of sea salt will make you popular. Very popular. A product called caramel bits gives these cookies great flavor and chewy texture. Some supermarkets carry them, and they're widely available online. (Search for Kraft Caramel Bits.) Take care to follow recipe directions when baking: caramel bits melt quickly.
Mocha Munchies
These cookies get their delicious flavor from a blend of coffee-covered espresso beans, coffee liqueur, pecans and vanilla.
Hazelnut-Chocolate Chunk Cookies
We packed these crisp and chewy chocolate chip cookies with white and chocolate chips along with toasted hazelnuts.
Loaded Oatmeal Cookies
Flax seed meal, wheat germ, dark chocolate and dried cranberries bring a healthy touch to this drop cookie recipe.
Spiced Apple Drops
An apple a day tastes even better in cookie form, especially with frosting on top!
Avalon's Oatmeal-Raisin Cookies
Avalon International Breads in Detroit created these drop cookies.
Lindsay's Chocolate Cafe Chocolate Chip Cookies
This cookie, from the former Lindsay's Chocolate Cafe and Coffee House in O'Fallon, Missouri, wowed us with its flavor-packed lineup of ingredients. "These are the best chocolate chip cookies I have ever had! " says one of our website reviewers. "These are wonderful with a glass of cold milk while the cookie is still warm!"
Double Chocolate-Cherry Cookies
Carol Schneider of Wausau, Wisconsin, brought home a blue ribbon when she entered these cookies at the Wisconsin State Fair. The recipe combines white and semisweet chocolate with dried cherries and walnuts.
Double Dark Chocolate Cookies
Chunks of bittersweet chocolate dot this rich chocolate drop cookie.
Awesome Chocolate-Peanut Blowout Cookies
What makes these cookies so awesome? "Special ingredients," says the Marion, Ohio, reader who contributed the recipe, which includes chocolate and peanut butter. "I like them because they're decadent yet so easy to make."
Oatmeal-Cherry Cookies
Dried cherries make oatmeal cookies even more memorable in this recipe from American Spoon Foods, which has locations in the Traverse City, Michigan, area. We like the cookies' crisp edges and chewy centers.
Marjorie's Chocolate Chip Cookies
Marjorie Johnson of Robbinsdale, Minnesota, won one of her 2,500 state fair ribbons with this recipe. It's also part of her cookbook, The Road to Blue Ribbon Baking.
Ranger Cookies
Filled with flaked coconut and dried fruit, these cookies can be ready in just over 30 minutes.
Espresso-Nut Drop Cookies
Instant espresso coffee powder and toasted hazelnuts add great flavor punch to these drop cookies.
Krista's Kitchen Chocolate Chip Pecan Cookies
These big cookies—loaded with chocolate chips and nuts—were a favorite at the former Krista's Kitchen in Portage, Wisconsin. The cookie bakes crisp on the outside, cakey inside.
Melt-in-Your-Mouth Pumpkin Cookies
These cakelike pumpkin drop cookies are delicious by themselves, but even better topped with a simple brown sugar frosting.
Rene's Bakery Chocolate Chip Cookies
Coconut adds chewiness to this full-of-chips cookie. The recipe is from Rene's Bakery in Indianapolis, one of the most popular Indy bakeries.
Peanut Butter Apple Cookies
Looking for a healthier cookie? Shredded apple, whole wheat flour, canola oil and wheat germ reduce saturated fat and add whole grains and flavor to peanut butter cookies.
Our Own Dream Cookies
It's not easy satisfying everyone, but this cookie from the Midwest Living Test Kitchen tries to meet the challenge! It's packed with oatmeal, chocolate, peanut butter and nuts.