9 Midwest Heritage Cookies and Treats

When food writer Shauna Sever moved her family from California to Chicago in 2015, she landed at O'Hare with an urge to bake. Not to whip up muffins, but to bake, with the hunger and heart of someone chasing her roots. So she made her grandmother's sugar cookies for Christmas. "When my kids grabbed two at a time from the tin, thinking no one saw them, just as I had at their ages, it sent me straight to the Kleenex zone," she recalls. "I was home, with my people, our food, our traditions—and so much more to learn with new eyes as a baker, writer, mother and human."

That moment sparked Midwest Made: Big, Bold Baking from the Heartland, Shauna's most personal cookbook yet. For two years, she traveled to small-town bakeries and pored over newspaper clippings, church recipe collections and community cookbooks. Then she hit the kitchen and perfected 125 new (or blessedly, not new at all) recipes for pies, Bundts, bars and more. If she learned one thing from the endeavor, she says, it's this: "Without immigrants, our unique culinary landscape simply wouldn't exist. One glance at a Midwesterner's holiday cookie tin tells all you need to know."