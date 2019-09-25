Cookies

Our top recipes for chocolate chip cookies, peanut butter cookies, oatmeal cookies, Midwest heritage cookies and other favorites.

The Midwest's Best Cookie Recipes
Indulge in 40 mouthwatering cookie recipes from Midwest Living readers, Midwest restaurants and our own Test Kitchen.
9 Midwest Heritage Cookies and Treats
The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies I've Ever Eaten. Period.
Mindy Segal takes the classic chocolate chip cookie, adds a few twists and creates the best chocolate chip cookie. Ever.
Easy Drop Cookies
We love drop cookies for a no-fuss baked treat. Our recipes include chocolate chip cookies, peanut butter cookies, coconut cookies, oatmeal cookies and more.
Shortbread Cookies 12 Ways
One classic four-ingredient shortbread recipe becomes a rock-star cookie when you dip, drizzle, mix in and sprinkle on.
11 Scandinavian Christmas Cookie Recipes
Old-world traditions shape cookies flavored with ingredients that have long brightened Scandinavian winters.
Behind the Scenes at Iowa's State Fair Cookie Contest
The Iowa State Fair runs the largest amateur food department of any fair in the country, drawing up to 9.800 entries across some 150 contests—and Midwest Living sponsors one of the biggest. Here's your backstage pass to cookie-con.
A S’mores Bar Cookie Recipe To Celebrate Summer Camp
The Parent Trap, it was not. But sleepaway ballet camp taught a lesson for a lifetime.
Our Best Bar Cookies
How to Decorate Dazzling Cookies
The Chocolate Cookie You Need for the Dark Days of Winter
40 Christmas Cookie Recipes to Treasure

Our Favorite Fall Cookie Recipes

Whether you make them for an afternoon snack or a weekend tailgating party, these 30 cookie recipes will bring autumn's scents and flavors into your home.

